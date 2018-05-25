s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Sonoma Raceway notes: Memorial Day kicks off full summer

PETER FOURNIER

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 24, 2018, 7:07PM

| Updated 36 minutes ago.

Sonoma Raceway is heading into its busiest time of the year with Memorial Day set to give the raceway the perfect head start before its annual historics and NASCAR weekends in June.

The Sonoma Historics Motorsports Festival will run from June 1-3 with drivers running classic rides around the road course, with an escort from the race track to downtown Sonoma for a Historic Race Car Festival on June 2.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series visits from June 22-24 for the first of three road-course races on the season.

Before the bigger raceway events, the track will host smaller-tier races in which local drivers can participate.

WEDNESDAY NIGHTS

The Wednesday Night Drags program runs almost every Wednesday. Currently in its 30th year, it runs from March 14-Nov. 4. Fans can race their vehicles down the quarter-mile drag strip in a controlled-environment away from city streets. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with racing 4-10 p.m.

Competitors must have a driver’s license to compete; their car must pass a technical inspection and all vehicles must have mufflers. Up to 300 cars are allowed to enter.

Running alongside the drags will be Sonoma Drift, in which pros and amateurs can swing wheels to perfect their drifting techniques. Speed is secondary as competitors are judged on the style and execution of their drift through a marked course in the raceway’s paddock. Cars must pass a technical inspection before being allowed to drift.

Drifting starts at 4 p.m. Drivers can pay $25. High school students with ID can race for $15 at the gate. Spectators can watch for $10.

TOP THE COPS

High school students have an opportunity to race Bay Area law enforcement with the weekly Top The Cops program, which runs alongside the raceway’s weekly Wednesday Night Drags program. Among the agencies that participate in this are the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, in addition to the Petaluma, Windsor and Sonoma police departments.

In its 24th season, the raceway offers this as an alternative to street racing on Sonoma’s quarter-mile drag strip. It also offers teenagers the opportunity to speak to officers about safe driving practices.

MEMORIAL DAY DRAGS

Sonoma Raceway will host Bracket Drags on Monday. These drag races attract competitive drag racers, as cash prizes are up to $1,000 in certain divisions. Racing goes from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry fees range from $25-70, and spectators can watch for $15. For more information, visit the race track’s website at www.sonomaraceway.com/track/bracket_drag_racing/ or call (510) 912-4160.

NASCAR, INDYCAR UPDATE

The biggest weekend in motorsports is this weekend as NASCAR hosts its longest race and IndyCar (Indianapolis 500) and F1 (Grand Prix of Monaco) each have the most prestigious races of the year for their circuits.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series is at its “home” track of Charlotte Motor Speedway for its endurance race which starts in the afternoon and finishes under the lights. Current NASCAR Cup points leader Kyle Busch holds a slim 12-point lead in the standings ahead of second place Joey Logano and a 19-point lead over Kevin Harvick. The race will air at 3 p.m. on Sunday on Fox.

In Indianapolis, Ed Carpenter will lead drivers into turn 1 for the Indy 500, with Simon Pagneaud and Will Power joining him in the three-car front row. Danica Patrick, in what is being billed as the final race of her racing career, will start seventh. The race will air at 8 a.m. Sunday on ABC.

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
Mystery Tubbs fire good Samaritan found after months-long search
'I lost the most precious thing in my life': Wife recalls husband killed in Napa Valley crash
Fire-ravaged Willi’s Wine Bar to reopen in new Santa Rosa spot
2 arrested in Santa Rosa drug bust
SRJC student asks: Should Luther Burbank's dark past lead to a name change of the campus auditorium?

Most Popular Stories
Mystery Tubbs fire good Samaritan found after months-long search
Fire-ravaged Willi’s Wine Bar to reopen in new Santa Rosa spot
Two homeless men arrested in separate stabbings on Santa Rosa trail
'I lost the most precious thing in my life': Wife recalls husband killed in Napa Valley crash
Divers plan huge purple urchin harvest in bid to save kelp forest, abalone
Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to police
2 arrested in Santa Rosa drug bust
Motorists beware: Bears roam the region, searching for food after hibernation
Show Comment