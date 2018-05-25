Sonoma Raceway notes: Memorial Day kicks off full summer

Sonoma Raceway is heading into its busiest time of the year with Memorial Day set to give the raceway the perfect head start before its annual historics and NASCAR weekends in June.

The Sonoma Historics Motorsports Festival will run from June 1-3 with drivers running classic rides around the road course, with an escort from the race track to downtown Sonoma for a Historic Race Car Festival on June 2.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series visits from June 22-24 for the first of three road-course races on the season.

Before the bigger raceway events, the track will host smaller-tier races in which local drivers can participate.

WEDNESDAY NIGHTS

The Wednesday Night Drags program runs almost every Wednesday. Currently in its 30th year, it runs from March 14-Nov. 4. Fans can race their vehicles down the quarter-mile drag strip in a controlled-environment away from city streets. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with racing 4-10 p.m.

Competitors must have a driver’s license to compete; their car must pass a technical inspection and all vehicles must have mufflers. Up to 300 cars are allowed to enter.

Running alongside the drags will be Sonoma Drift, in which pros and amateurs can swing wheels to perfect their drifting techniques. Speed is secondary as competitors are judged on the style and execution of their drift through a marked course in the raceway’s paddock. Cars must pass a technical inspection before being allowed to drift.

Drifting starts at 4 p.m. Drivers can pay $25. High school students with ID can race for $15 at the gate. Spectators can watch for $10.

TOP THE COPS

High school students have an opportunity to race Bay Area law enforcement with the weekly Top The Cops program, which runs alongside the raceway’s weekly Wednesday Night Drags program. Among the agencies that participate in this are the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, in addition to the Petaluma, Windsor and Sonoma police departments.

In its 24th season, the raceway offers this as an alternative to street racing on Sonoma’s quarter-mile drag strip. It also offers teenagers the opportunity to speak to officers about safe driving practices.

MEMORIAL DAY DRAGS

Sonoma Raceway will host Bracket Drags on Monday. These drag races attract competitive drag racers, as cash prizes are up to $1,000 in certain divisions. Racing goes from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry fees range from $25-70, and spectators can watch for $15. For more information, visit the race track’s website at www.sonomaraceway.com/track/bracket_drag_racing/ or call (510) 912-4160.

NASCAR, INDYCAR UPDATE

The biggest weekend in motorsports is this weekend as NASCAR hosts its longest race and IndyCar (Indianapolis 500) and F1 (Grand Prix of Monaco) each have the most prestigious races of the year for their circuits.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series is at its “home” track of Charlotte Motor Speedway for its endurance race which starts in the afternoon and finishes under the lights. Current NASCAR Cup points leader Kyle Busch holds a slim 12-point lead in the standings ahead of second place Joey Logano and a 19-point lead over Kevin Harvick. The race will air at 3 p.m. on Sunday on Fox.

In Indianapolis, Ed Carpenter will lead drivers into turn 1 for the Indy 500, with Simon Pagneaud and Will Power joining him in the three-car front row. Danica Patrick, in what is being billed as the final race of her racing career, will start seventh. The race will air at 8 a.m. Sunday on ABC.