HOUSTON — The nagging question surrounding Game 5 of the Western Conference final series — the availability of shooting guard Klay Thompson and swingman Andre Iguodala — remains unresolved. But Warriors coach Steve Kerr is feeling optimistic about one of those players, at least.

“I believe Klay will play, but we’re still listing him as questionable,” Kerr told reporters after Thursday’s shootaround at Toyota Center, the site of tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets. “We’ve gotta see how he feels in pregame. And Andre — again, incremental progress. We’ll see. Game-time decision. He needs more treatment, and he’ll probably warm up tonight and we’ll see what happens.”

Iguodala missed Game 4 at Oracle Arena on Tuesday after bumping knees with the Rockets’ James Harden in Game 3. His official diagnosis is “left lateral leg contusion.”

Iguodala has been the most valuable player off the Golden State bench throughout the team’s four-year run of excellence under Kerr. This year, though, he moved into the starting lineup when the postseason began without Stephen Curry (who was recuperating from his own, more serious, knee injury) and for the most part remained there even after Curry returned.

Iguodala’s presence was missed in Game 4, when the Warriors built a 12-point fourth-quarter lead, only to melt down in a 95-92 loss.

“Andre does a little bit of everything for us, obviously,” Kerr said Thursday. “One of the best defensive players in the league, and the versatility you have to have in the game today, I think Andre embodies that. And obviously he’s a point-forward for us, he settles us down. Fewer turnovers seem to happen when Andre’s on the floor. So yeah, obviously he’s a very important player for us. (NBA) Finals MVP a couple years ago.”

Thompson has a left-knee issue of his own. He banged it after his attempted layup was blocked by Houston’s Clint Capela early in the second quarter of Game 4. Thompson returned later that quarter, but never found his rhythm. He finished the game with just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting, and failed to call time out when the Rockets trapped him in the corner on the Warriors’ final possession of the game; his 16-foot fade-away jumper was an airball.

The durable Thompson has played in 95 postseason games without missing a start.

Thompson participated in Thursday’s shootaround, Kerr said. Iguodala did not, though he was getting up shots with teammates at the start of the media session.

