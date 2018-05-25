Barber: Warriors seem to be having an identity crisis

HOUSTON — We knew the Rockets were a worthy opponent. We knew they would test the Warriors, maybe even push them to the brink. But we didn’t know they would successfully steal the champions’ identities.

The Warriors aren’t just struggling in the Western Conference final series. They have forgotten who they are.

The team that lost 98-94 at Toyota Center in Game 5 on Thursday bore some resemblance to the team that had faltered at Oracle Arena in Game 4. But it looked nothing like the Warriors to which we have grown accustomed.

The Warriors are elegant, a pleasure to watch. They run the court like greyhounds, passing from corner to corner like the mechanics of a pinball machine, spinning opponents dizzy with their movement. There was none of that in Game 4, and only a bit of it in Game 5. And when the ball did move, the Warriors couldn’t capitalize.

The Rockets aren’t basketball players. They’re body snatchers. They wheeled in pods before Game 4, and now we’re left watching artificial Kevin Durant and fake Stephen Curry, longing for the team that made us love the NBA over the past four years.

Game 6 is Saturday night at Oracle. It’s an elimination game, the first time Golden State has been on the wrong end of that equation since Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. It’s freak-out time, but the pod-Warriors seem unperturbed.

Steve Kerr didn’t agree that the real Warriors have disappeared.

“I liked the overall flow of the game much better tonight,” the coach said after the game. “It felt much better than it did in Game 4. But we got rushed in transition. We had several turnovers where we just kind of got a little too excited and threw the ball away. … I always tell our guys, hit singles. We were trying to hit triples.”

But the Warriors have never been just singles hitters. These guys aren’t Tony Gwynn. They’re Barry Bonds, swinging for the fences and frequently surpassing them. Turnovers have always been a part of the repertoire.

So has passing. But the Warriors have forgotten that. They averaged 29.3 assists per game during the 2017-18 regular season. Against the Rockets in this series, they have dished out, in order, 24, 21, 20, 12 and 18.

Rather than whipping the ball around the arc, and in and out of the paint like magicians, the new Warriors frequently seem content to let Durant dribble himself into an open (or not so open) look. They did a better job of pushing the ball down the court on Thursday. But things still bogged down in the halfcourt, and once again they were left with low-percentage shots.

The Warriors didn’t do this to themselves. The Rockets have simply asserted their will on the series.

“They just get in you,” backup guard Shaun Livingston said of the opponent. “They’re more of a physical team. I mean, you look at ’em, and they got some linebackers out there. They’re built to really play physical basketball. In a playoff situation, that’s what it comes down to.”

Livingston is part of a bench that has helped carry the Warriors to four consecutive West finals, and two NBA championships. But Andre Iguodala’s knee injury (he missed Game 5) has thrown off the rotations, and that bench is getting killed by Houston’s. On Thursday, the Houston reserves outscored the Golden State reserves 33-4, though they played roughly the same number of minutes. So un-Warrior-like.