Charles Barkley believes Warriors still have one big advantage against Rockets

Charles Barkley believes the odds of the Warriors returning to the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive year just got a lot better Thursday night, even with their Game 5 loss at Houston and a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven Western Conference final.

Barkley, a former NBA All-Star and one of the studion analysis at TNT, warned that Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni’s recent substitution pattern, or lack thereof, makes Houston more vulnerable against the Warriors, despite its 98-94 victory that leaves his team one win from the Finals.

“Mike D’Antoni is stubborn. He’s only playing seven guys,” said Barkley said. “You’ve got to worry that it might catch up to them if we have to play two more games.”

D’Antoni shortened his rotation to include just two bench players the past two games, securing much-needed wins. But at what cost? There may be no correlation, but his 33-year-old star point guard, Chris Paul, who has played 42 and 38 minutes the past two games, hobbled off the floor Thursday night with a right hamstring injury and Friday morning was ruled unavailable for Game 6. Paul’s status, the team said, would be re-evaluated after today’s game.

It’s worth noting Paul played more than 36 minutes in just one game during the regular season, but has been on the floor for at least 37 minutes in four of the Rockets’ past six playoff games, including a season-high 42 Tuesday.

Houston’s forwards Trevor Ariza and P.J. Tucker, who have played large roles in the Rockets’ defensive pressure, both played larger minutes than usual the past two games. Each played 42 minutes Thursday after Ariza logged 41 minutes and Tucker 42 on Tuesday. Until two days ago, Tucker had seen more than 38 minutes of action only once the entire season. And, before Tuesday, D’Antoni hadn’t played Ariza more than 39 minutes since early January.

The NBA’s schedule also isn’t doing the Rockets any favors as there’s just one day off in between the final five games of the Western Conference championship series. If there’s a Game 7, of course.

“You’ve got to wonder, not just Chris Paul, but all those other guys now that we’re playing every other day is (D’Antoni) going to be able to go four straight games playing seven guys?” Barkley asked. “That’s pretty much what he might have to do.”

Nonetheless, it’s hard to argue with D’Antoni’s plan since it’s put the Rockets in position to knock off the defending champions. However, Barkley believes Kerr may have been taking a longer range look at the series Thursday.

“Even Steve Kerr realized last game he didn’t play a lot of guys (so) he stretched his bench out tonight,” said Barkley, noting 10 Warriors saw action. “That might come back to help (Kerr) in the next game. And if D’Antoni is going to stick to playing seven guys it might hurt them next game and Game 7.”

Contrarians, though, will point out that extending their bench play didn’t seem to help the Warriors much Thursday as Shaun Livingston, David West, Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook and Nick Young combined to score just two baskets in a total of 53 minutes. Still, the quintet had a cumulative plus-2 in the plus/minus category.