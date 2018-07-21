OAKLAND — The Giants were on fire Friday. Or at least it looked that way. The visitors’ clubhouse was full of smoke, or steam, or something after San Francisco’s 5-1 win against the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum. Manager Bruce Bochy mentioned something about a fog machine.

“It’s just weed, actually,” right fielder Andrew McCutchen said.

Pretty sure McCutchen was kidding. The Giants are a clean-cut crew, powered only by muesli and quinoa. And, sometimes, by young talent.

Friday night was one of those nights for the Giants. They are not a young team. Of the 11 position players who have made the most starts for them this year, only two — second baseman Joe Panik and utility infielder Alen Hanson — are under 30. And Panik is currently injured. Two of the relievers who pitched for SF on Friday, Mark Melancon and Tony Watson, are 33.

As configured in April, this team was highly experienced. Which is to say, it was pretty damn old.

But the season has not developed as planned. Things have gone wrong, like injuries to Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija. And things have gone right — most notably, the unexpected ascendance of young players.

Against the A’s, Steven Duggar started in center field and scored the Giants’ final run after singling in the eighth inning, while Ryder Jones made his first start of the season at third base and rocketed a home run off the right-field pole in the fifth. Duggar was the youngest player on the roster until the Giants called up Jones on Friday to take the spot of Brandon Belt, who is on maternity leave. Reyes Moronta, 25, faced two Oakland batters in the seventh and set them both down.

And then there was starting pitcher Dereck Rodriguez, who continues to be the Giants’ most pleasant surprise of 2018. Rodriguez, in his eighth big-league start, faced 24 batters, allowed three hits, hit two guys, struck out five and departed in the seventh inning with a 3-1 lead.

“I can’t say enough about what these guys have done coming up here,” Bochy said after the game. “(Alen) Hanson, (Chase) d’Arnaud, of course Rodriguez, (Andrew) Suarez, Jones comes up and gets a big home run for us. We’re not where we want to be, but they’ve helped us stay in contention. … You need depth, and these guys have shown that we do have depth down there.”

By “down there,” Bochy meant the vast expanse of the minor leagues. It’s a region that has supposedly gone barren for the Giants in recent years, under general manager Bobby Evans. But maybe it was better than we thought.

The Giants should hope so, because their veterans have not been world beaters this season.

Buster Posey is an All-Star catcher, but his numbers had fallen off in the weeks before the All-Star break.

McCutchen, a former National League MVP, has yet to find a hot streak, and third baseman Evan Longoria started slowly, then got hurt after picking up steam.

Hunter Pence is practically a nonfactor. And those veteran pitchers have had trouble staying off the disabled list.

This team desperately needs some of its greener players to perform. Right now, they’re doing it, and it gives the Giants hope. Their win against the red-hot A’s raised them to just four games out of the NL wild-card race. They’re also four games out of first place in the NL West.