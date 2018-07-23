OAKLAND — Billy Beane, David Forst and Bob Melvin know more about baseball than I do. I understood this before the A’s beat the Giants in 10 innings Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum, but apparently they are now determined to rub my face in it.

I didn’t like the Jeurys Familia trade.

Yes, Familia proved to be a highly capable relief pitcher during his 6½ years with the New York Mets. That includes this season, as he saved 17 games and had a strikeout/walk ratio of 43/14 before the floundering Mets shipped him to Oakland. He certainly promises to add more to the A’s 2018 playoff run than the minor leaguers for which he was traded, third baseman Will Toffey and pitcher Bobby Wahl.

Familia is a welcome addition. But let’s be honest, the bullpen was already an area of strength before he got here. Ryan Buchter, Lou Trivino and All-Star Blake Treinen were coalescing into a formidable seventh-eighth-ninth-inning machine. And Familia became the A’s seventh right-handed relief pitcher; Buchter is the only left-hander. There were assets this team needed more than a back-end righty.

Anyway, Familia’s contract expires at the end of the season. He could easily turn out to be little more than a two-month loaner for the A’s. Will Familia, in those two months, be the difference that allows Oakland to leap-frog the Astros, Red Sox and Yankees and become the best team in the American League? No, he won’t. So why not keep the prospects and keep the momentum building in 2019 and beyond?

The trade for Familia felt not so much like a calculated roster move as another promise to the A’s jaded fan base: We’re trying to win a title here. We really are. And here’s the proof!

But Beane (the Athletics’ executive VP of baseball operations), Forst (the general manager) and Melvin (duh, the manager) got the laugh on Sunday. It took Familia exactly one day in an A’s uniform to show exactly what he adds.

Treinen had thrown 40 pitches in Oakland’s 11-inning win against the Giants on Saturday night, a heavy load for a closer. So he was unavailable on Sunday. And Trivino, who has been nearly as good as Treinen in 2018, had his first clunky outing in weeks. He entered the game with a 4-1 lead in the seventh inning, with two outs and two on, and immediately gave up a double to San Francisco’s Pablo Sandoval and a flared single to Alen Hanson. The game was tied. Trivino got one out to end the inning, and that was his afternoon.

Things got even more dire in the top of the eighth when Yusmeiro Petit, the A’s Swiss Army reliever, was tagged for a home run by Andrew McCutchen.

So the A’s really needed Familia on Sunday. He wasn’t a high-priced luxury or a heavy-handed message to the Oakland faithful. He was a guy whom Melvin needed to win a game.

And man, Familia came through. He began the ninth inning by giving up a single down the first-base line to Austin Slater. Then he rattled off six straight outs, including an infield double play to snuff out that base runner in the eighth. The A’s made him a winner in the bottom of the 10th when Matt Chapman’s chopper rolled up the heel of Brandon Crawford’s glove and ricocheted into center field, bringing home Marcus Semien with the winning run.