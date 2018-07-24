ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonathan Lucroy hit a grand slam off his former battery mate and the surging Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 15-3 on Monday night for their 24th win in 31 games.

Stephen Piscotty also went deep against Rangers starter Cole Hamels (5-9), a potential trade target for some contending teams even though he has struggled at home all season.

Oakland right-hander Brett Anderson (2-2) struck out six over six innings.

Hamels allowed seven runs and nine hits in five innings, with five strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman. The lefty is 1-7 with a 6.41 ERA in 10 home starts this season, and 4-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 10 starts away from Arlington.

The A’s (58-43) are a season-best 15 games over .500 after the 24-7 stretch since June 16 that is the best in the majors during that span. They are still third in the loaded AL West, behind Houston and Seattle.

Elvis Andrus had a two-run homer that was his 1,500th career hit for last-place Texas, which is 4-13 in July.

Lucroy, hitting ninth in the Oakland lineup, made it 4-0 with his slam in the second inning that was only his second homer this season. Lucroy was traded from Milwaukee to Texas at the non-waiver trade deadline in 2016, then sent to Colorado at the same time the following season. Texas was 11-7 in games Hamels started with Lucroy catching.

Piscotty ended an 0-for-11 slide with his 13th homer, a two-run shot in the fifth that made it 7-2. He added an RBI double after Hamels was out of the game, when Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer and had an RBI double. Khris Davis went deep for the 24th time this season.

Texas used two position players to pitch for the first time in team history. Carlos Tocci got the last two outs of the eighth and Ryan Rua pitched a 1-2-3 ninth. They were the only of the five Rangers pitchers who didn’t allow a run.

With the Mariners idle Monday, the A’s win put the just 21/2 games back of Seattle for the second AL wild-card spot.

NOTES

A’s outfielder Matt Joyce, on the DL again with a lumbar strain, started rehab with some dry swings back in Oakland.

Manager Bob Melvin said right-hander Daniel Gossett, out since June 4 with a strained right elbow, “had a little bit of a setback” and has stopped throwing.

Rangers slugger Slugger Joey Gallo was out of the lineup a day after exiting the series finale against Cleveland with a sprained left ankle. Manager Jeff Banister indicated the injury wasn’t serious.