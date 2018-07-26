s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Serious illness not deterring ex-Raiders linebacker Matt Millen

JERRY MCDONALD

MERCURY NEWS | July 25, 2018, 5:49PM

| Updated 7 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Matt Millen is grateful but at the same time seems almost amused at the level of concern over his health.

Diagnosed with amyloidosis more than a year ago, Millen has completed 38 rounds of chemotherapy and at some point will need a heart transplant. The disease produces amyloids, a protein formed in bone marrow that attacks his heart.

The chemo was to slow the disease, not cure it. So far, so good. Good enough for Millen to join the Raiders’ preseason broadcast booth along with play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins and former quarterback Rich Gannon.

“Heck, that’s not work,” Millen said Tuesday in a phone interview from his farm in Durham, Pennsylvania. “That’s fun.”

Not that Millen is afraid of rolling up his sleeves. He and his wife Pat have lived on the 150-acre spread for the past 14 years, and Millen, 60, has never been one to live a life of leisure.

“I’m back to working at home on the farm, cutting lumber in the shop, building stuff, cutting the grass, doing all kinds of crap,” Millen said. “That part’s fine. I’ve got to slow it down, that’s all. Sometimes it will catch me and I just have to stop.”

The outlook is typically irrepressible Millen, who played for the Raiders from 1980-88, the 49ers in 1989-90 and Washington in 1991. He never stopped grinding as a player, a successful run as an NFL analyst, and a less-than-successful stint as a front-office executive with the Detroit Lions.

Millen doesn’t waste time pondering his own existence, instead keeping busy by being a church deacon, building projects in his workshop and understanding but not completely buying into his condition.

“I listen to these doctors, I know they know way more than I do,” Millen said. “They’re saying you’re operating at 30 percent. I’m like, ‘Well, I’m better than you are.’ That’s kind of how I look at it. I’ll do what I can do until I can’t do it.

“Right now, I can do it pretty good. I’ve been off chemo for eight weeks, so I feel a lot better.”

From his home in Pennsylvania, Millen will embark on road trips to Oakland (against the Lions), Los Angeles (the Rams), Oakland again (Packers) and finally Seattle for the exhibition-season finale Aug. 30.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Millen said of the prospect of four cross-country flights within a period of 20 days. “My legs were swelling up there for awhile, but that’s all stopped and I’m pretty good.”

After the Raiders’ preseason, Millen intends on working college football games for Fox and the Big Ten Network.

Millen has been the subject of two extensive profiles, the first by Peter King of Monday Morning Quarterback in May, and another by Bleacher Report’s Dan Pompei which posted Tuesday.

Fred Smerlas, a former teammate with the 49ers, and Jim Ritcher, an NFL veteran with the Bills and Falcons, drove their motorcycles to Durham to offer their support. Smerlas and Ritcher posed with Millen, looking much slimmer at 225 pounds, for a photo on Twitter.

While Millen isn’t seeking sympathy, he’s touched by the response.

“It’s been overwhelming, to be honest with you,” Millen said.

Most Popular Stories
Lake County man killed ex-wife and daughter before turning gun on himself
SRJC teacher suspected of holding 2 women against their will
3 die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Woman rescued from Salmon Creek after saving her struggling son
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school

Some former Raiders teammates were aware of Millen’s condition before King’s initial story, and it’s clear those relationships are special.

“Guys from my old linebacker crew — Rod Martin, Bob Nelson, Ted Hendricks, those guys — they’re hilarious,” Millen said. “They’re all at a different stage of life, obviously. But you get to this thing and they’re like, ‘Look, you’re not quitting.’ They’re just hammering me. It’s funny. You can’t print the stuff they tell me.”

The organizational response with owner Mark Davis has been similar to the days of Al Davis.

“I remember when my dad got sick and Al would call me every single night,” Millen said. “He had to have a quadruple bypass and Al says, ‘I’m sending your dad to the Mayo Clinic.’ I’m like, ‘He’s 83 years old. He’s not going to the Mayo Clinic. He’s going to stay in Allentown. So Al tried to send the Mayo doctor to Allentown. I said, ‘We actually have doctors back here.’

“Mark has been the same way. He said, ‘Whatever you need, you got.’”

Millen plans on visiting training camp before the first game on Aug. 10 and is eager to see the Raiders under Jon Gruden. The two first met in 1989, when Gruden was an entry-level assistant who peppered Millen with “a million” questions.

“I finally asked him, ‘Don’t you ever sleep?,’” Millen said. “Jon brings enthusiasm. There’s a buzz about it. He’s been away for 10 years and the league has changed, but his philosophies and things he wants to do, they still work. I’m looking forward to it.”

Most Popular Stories
Lake County man killed ex-wife and daughter before turning gun on himself
SRJC teacher suspected of holding 2 women against their will
Woman rescued from Salmon Creek after saving her struggling son
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
3 die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
SRJC names new police chief
California DMV worker slept on the job for 3 years, audit says
Motorcyclist killed in Santa Rosa crash ID'd
Show Comment