Barber: 49ers try to lower the temperature on expectations, just a bit

SANTA CLARA — Let’s get fired up about the 49ers’ final five games of 2017! But not too fired up. Like, sort of medium fired. Extremely warm, shall we say. Fired up enough to light a decent bed of charcoal, but definitely not enough to burn down the garage.

Welcome to training camp 2018, where the San Francisco 49ers would like to hearken back to last December just enough to sell a stack of tickets and GAROPPOLO jerseys, but not enough to create unreasonable goals for the coming season.e:

“It’s exciting to be able to build on something positive from last year and kind of carry it into the offseason,” left tackle Joe Staley said Wednesday. “But there’s no one in that locker room saying we’ve arrived or anything like that at all. We know we have a ton of work to do. We were a 6-10 football team at the end of the year last year.”

Staley was one of the 49ers trotted into the auditorium at Levi’s Stadium to mark the start of camp. Team meetings began Wednesday night. The first practice is today. Stuff’s getting real. Fairly soon, we will all see whether the home stretch of the ’17 season was real or Photoshopped.

The 49ers enter the summer in a rare position. They’re a 6-10 team with sky-high expectations. They finished in last place in the NFC West last year and drafted in the top 10. But by the time the playoffs began, they were the team everyone was glad they didn’t have to play, with a five-game winning streak and the hottest quarterback in the league.

So head coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff must walk a tightrope. They want to take advantage of the enthusiasm coursing through the building, without losing sight of the fact that Shanahan takes a losing record into Year 2 as a head coach.

In effect, Shanahan is like a scientist working a balky thermostat. He’s finding it hard to get the temperature exactly right: Up just a tad. No, down a hair. Ah, that’s it. Oops. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora has named the 49ers one of his surprise teams of 2018. It’s getting hot in here again.

“It would be nice if not all you guys talked about it all the time,” Shanahan said. “I know it’s part of it, but … if our guys make a living just reading and listening to talk radio and stuff, that stuff could mess you up. Because I am aware that people have talked highly about us. That’s what comes with the territory when you win your last five games after starting so bad.”

The 49ers, or at least the “faces of the franchise” we heard from Wednesday, seem to get the perils of their situation.

“Going 5-0 into a playoff run and then doing damage is much different than going 5-0 after going 1-10,” said cornerback Richard Sherman, San Francisco’s new defensive leader. “I think guys understand that, and guys are focused on that right now, and making sure that they make this team. You rest on your reputation, and you’ll be resting at home this year.”

This perspective is relevant as we try to figure out just how good the 49ers are in July of 2018.