s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

A's rally once again to beat Rangers 6-5

STEPHEN HAWKINS

ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 25, 2018, 10:47PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oakland slugger Khris Davis has more homers than anyone in the majors since the start of the 2016 season. The Texas Rangers have seen way too many of them.

Davis homered two more times in Texas, including a towering two-run homer with two strikes and two outs in the ninth inning Wednesday night, as the Athletics rallied again to beat the Rangers 6-5.

“Honestly, I blacked out and I couldn’t tell you,” Davis said when asked what he was thinking when down to his last strike. “I was telling myself, ‘Swing at a good pitch,’ and it showed up. It was amazing. I felt like I did my job.”

Davis hit a three-run homer in the seventh to get the Athletics to 5-4. He went the opposite way in the ninth, a no-doubt blast into the upper deck of seats in right field off Jose Leclerc (2-3) for his 27th homer of the season.

“Up and away fastball, he did a great job at staying on it, hitting it out to right,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s one of those guys that probably feels very comfortable in the box against us.”

Of his 112 homers the past three seasons — three more than Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees — Davis has gone deep 24 times against the Rangers in that span. He has homered in six consecutive games against them.

Texas led 5-1 going into the seventh, a night after being ahead 10-2 into the seventh and losing 13-10 when Davis hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th.

Davis has 25 homers and 57 RBIs in 49 career games overall against the Rangers — 15 homers and 31 RBIs in 26 road games, though he insisted he doesn’t really feel any different when hitting in Texas.

“The moment that you think you have it figured out, it will bite you in the behind,” he said. “I just take it pitch by pitch,” he said.

Then as reporters started walking away from his locker, he called out, “See you tomorrow.”

Only Ken Griffey Jr. has homered in more consecutive games against Texas — seven in a row with the Mariners in 1994.

Leclerc, without a save in his four chances, worked Wednesday in place of Keone Kela, the regular closer who threw a career-high 40 pitches and had his first blown save in 24 chances this season on Tuesday night.

Oakland has won the first three games of the four-game series, and 26 of 33 overall. They have won 10 of their last 11 series, with a split in the other.

Lou Trivino (8-1), the fifth Oakland pitcher, worked a scoreless eighth. Blake Treinen struck out the side in the ninth for his 26th save in 30 chances.

SCORING LATE

The A’s have scored 24 of their 34 runs in this series in the seventh inning or later. They lead the majors with 201 runs scored in the seventh inning or later. “They try and tell me this is supposed to make me younger. I don’t know that it makes me any younger. It might make him (Davis) younger,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

COMING BACK STRONG

The loss overshadowed six strong innings by Texas starter Martin Perez, who allowed only one run over six innings in his third start since coming back from 2½ months for his second DL stint recovering from a broken right elbow during the offseason. “Probably one of the brighter spots of the night,” Banister said.

Most Popular Stories
Lake County man killed ex-wife and daughter before turning gun on himself
SRJC teacher suspected of holding 2 women against their will
3 die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Woman rescued from Salmon Creek after saving her struggling son
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Related Stories
A’s mount historic comeback to beat Rangers 13-10 in 10 innings

RANGERS RUNS

Robinson Chirinos hit a three-run homer for Texas and Adrian Beltre doubled in the third, giving him 5,221 career total bases and matching Dave Winfield for 16th on that list. Beltre’s RBI single in the fifth pushed him past Winfield and put the Rangers up 5-1 against A’s starter Edwin Jackson.

Most Popular Stories
Lake County man killed ex-wife and daughter before turning gun on himself
SRJC teacher suspected of holding 2 women against their will
Woman rescued from Salmon Creek after saving her struggling son
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
3 die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
SRJC names new police chief
California DMV worker slept on the job for 3 years, audit says
Motorcyclist killed in Santa Rosa crash ID'd
Show Comment