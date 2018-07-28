s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Amateur cyclists completing Tour De France route in push for women's race

CIARAN FAHEY

ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 27, 2018, 8:43PM

| Updated 5 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LOURDES, France — They ride every stage of the Tour de France before the men do.

Over the same mountains on the same 2,082-mile route.

Except there won’t be a podium or prize money waiting for them on the Champ-Elysees when they finish today, one day before the yellow jersey arrives in Paris.

What these 13 amateur female cyclists hope for, instead, is recognition, respect, and the return of the women’s Tour.

“We want a women’s stage race with the same media coverage and the same attention as men have,” Tetiana Kalachova told the Associated Press. “Not necessarily the same roads and not necessarily the same quantity of dates, but with the same appreciation.”

Kalachova and her teammates rise early every day to complete the three-week challenge. They do the same stage as the men, a day before the men.

They have conquered the jarring cobblestones of Roubaix, daunting ascents in the Alps, the foothills of the Massif Central, and have been pedaling this week through the Pyrenees.

“We are trying to prove that women, even amateurs, totally clean — no doping, no special assistance — are able for this kind of effort,” Kalachova said.

None of the team, called “Donnons des elles au velo” in a play on words meaning give women or wings to cycling, are being paid for their efforts.

Unlike the men, they have to contend with normal traffic as they navigate the route. Dirty air from heavy trucks washed over the women as they departed Carcassonne for a 218-kilometer stage.

“We respect the traffic signs. We stop at red lights. We respect the rules,” Kalachova says.

Ideally, the team would like the return of the Tour de France Feminin, which ran alongside the men’s event from 1984-89, or at least a women’s stage race that is given the same importance as the men’s.

“Cycling is one of the unequal sports,” Kalachova said.

Dutch star Marianne Vos, a two-time Olympic champion and three-time winner of the women’s Giro d’Italia, has no doubt women are physically capable of completing a 21-day Tour de France.

But Vos, who praised the recent development of women’s cycling, also wonders about the feasibility of a women’s Tour, saying it would impact on the existing calendar and a shorter stage race might be preferable.

“Of course it would be great to have a (women’s) Tour de France for 21 days, but I don’t think it’s the best thing for women’s cycling at the moment,” Vos told the AP.

Tour organizers have had a women’s race called La Course by Le Tour since 2014. This year’s was an exciting one-day race won in Annecy by defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten, but it’s a long way from what “Donnons des elles au velo” wants.

“It appeared at some point because there was a demand for it, but a stage race would be much more interesting,” Kalachova said.

The “Donnons des elles au velo” project started with just three female cyclists in 2015 and has grown each year. This year’s team is a mix, with about half the riders having done the Tour before.

“When it happened the first year, no one knew. Then people started to recognize. Last year we had some mentions on French TV,” Kalachova said.

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
2 dead in Carr fire as 37,000 flee 'terrifying' tornadoes of flame
'It was just like Tubbs:' Redding menaced by raging wildfire; 2 local firefighters burned
Fire breaks out near homes in Penngrove

“Now when we come, people scream and encourage. They prepare food for the breaks or on arrival. They write our names on the climbs and this is pretty awesome.”

Every day, the team posts its position publicly so others can join at any stage.

“Every single stage this year, we’ve had a double or triple peloton. In Brittany, we had 120 people on the start.

Related Stories
Tour de France cyclist kicked out for hitting competitor
Fans getting out of control on Tour de France climbs

“It’s not only because we’re so cool. It’s because people are asking the same question — where is the women’s Tour de France? They want to see it and they’re here to support it.”

Kalachova pointed out that fans waiting on climbs for the men to arrive are looking for entertainment, so “when we arrive it’s crazy.”

The famed 21 bends of Alpe d’Huez were a particular highlight, with raucous Dutch fans cheering and running alongside the riders.

“They are screaming, so you just have to push, you stand up, you start pedaling hard and even harder. After the corner you say, ‘Gosh, why did I do this sprint? It was nothing and now I’ve still five kilometers to the (summit)!’” Kalachova said.

“We did it. It was amazing. But we finished late. As we are not professionals, we take twice as long as the professionals do.”

Their efforts are inspiring younger riders, too. One 10-year-old girl from the U.K. joined for the first stage in Noirmoutier-en-L’ile.

Kalachova said, “She is doing so much cycling and she is so into it, that we hope there will be a women’s Tour some day and she will ride it.”

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
2 dead in Carr fire as 37,000 flee 'terrifying' tornadoes of flame
'It was just like Tubbs:' Redding menaced by raging wildfire; 2 local firefighters burned
SMART resists new Santa Rosa crossing
Fire breaks out near homes in Penngrove
Roaring wildfire has reached Redding
Creepy video of Grim Reaper watching over the Golden Gate Bridge goes viral
Show Comment