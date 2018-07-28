NAPA — This is the summer of JG in the Bay Area. And it’s Just Glorious.

It’s a rare season of football here, with the 49ers and Raiders each entering their training camp on a wave of excitement. And it’s all thanks to a couple of JGs. Down in Santa Clara, Jimmy Garoppolo has almost single-handedly floated the 49ers’ boat, injecting widespread giddiness through a combination of late-season victories and Marlboro Man charisma.

The Raiders opened camp Friday, and the media presence was oversized for a team coming off a disappointing 6-10 season. The reason was obvious. Folks were there for a piece of Oakland’s JG — Jon Gruden.

These teams are crazy if they don’t make every effort to go out and sign Jared Goff, Josh Gordon and Jimmy Graham. The 49ers already have Joshua Garnett. Cagey move. There should be preseason ceremonies at Levi’s Stadium and the Oakland Coliseum honoring Jane Goodall, Jeff Gordon, Jerry Garcia and Judy Garland. Maybe one day they’ll make a movie about the experience. It will star Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeff Goldblum and Jennifer Garner.

Gruden’s return to Oakland may be the only thing that could have distracted Raiders fans from the regression of 2017, or the betrayal of the team’s impending move to Las Vegas. Those thorny issues were all but forgotten Friday, thanks to the pugnacious man in black.

At one point Monday, as the Raiders went 11-on-11 on the east field behind the Napa Valley Marriott, Gruden suddenly barked, “Where’s the music at?”

The fans filling the bleachers cheered. The coach turned to them, beaming, and raised his hands in query, as if to ask, “Can you believe this?” He added, “We need music!” and they cheered some more. The DJ stationed behind the south end zones — NFL practices have DJs now — got another track slapping.

“I love fans that are rooting for the Raiders,” Gruden said after practice. He wore a Raiders visor rather than a full cap, leaving his scalp pink beneath his thinning blond hair. “The more the merrier. All the critics have to sit over there in the cheap seats.”

Critics? Gruden has critics? If so, they are making themselves scarce. Only that other JG, Garoppolo, has a similar popularity rating in the Bay these days. Raiders players sound ready to run into a goal post for Gruden, and we in the media mostly eat from his hand like baby deer. Boosters treat him like the second coming. Which of course he is.

Last week, Gruden hosted sort of a fan appreciation party at Ricky’s Sports Theatre and Grill in San Leandro, the neighborhood bar of Raider Nation. He paid for dinner and music for nearly 600 people, some of whom reportedly began lining up at 7 a.m. for an event that didn’t begin until 4 p.m.

Gruden remains a magnetic force. It’s due to his NFL track record, which included a Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers, and the visibility of his work on “Monday Night Football.” But it also springs from the sheer strength of his energy, and his will. Gruden carries himself as if he’s 100 percent assured of success, and you’d be a fool not to follow along.

Here are some of the early reviews from Raiders players.