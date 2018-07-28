s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Giants fall to Brewers 3-1

JANIE MCCAULEY

ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 27, 2018, 10:53PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

SAN FRANCISCO — Ryan Braun hit an RBI single and drove in two runs to back Chase Anderson’s first victory in nearly a month, leading Milwaukee to another late rally and a 3-1 win against the Giants on Friday night.

Joakim Soria pitched the seventh in his Milwaukee debut a day after being acquired in a trade from the White Sox. Soria came in to pitch the seventh with his team up 2-1 and immediately retired Brandon Crawford on a groundout. Following a walk to Evan Longoria, Soria induced Pablo Sandoval’s inning-ending double play.

Anderson (7-7) allowed one run on four hits in six innings with three strikeouts and no walks. He earned his first win in five July starts since beating the Reds on June 29 and Corey Knebel saved his second consecutive game for 14 on the year.

Jeremy Jeffress struck out the first two batters of the eighth before loading the bases on a pair of singles by Steven Duggar and Alen Hanson, then a walk to Andrew McCutchen. Buster Posey grounded out to end the threat.

Milwaukee got RBI groundouts from Braun in the sixth and Orlando Arcia in the seventh as the Brewers made it two consecutive road victories following a six-game skid away from Miller Park. Braun singled in the eighth a night after a key run-scoring single as the Brewers won 7-5 on Thursday.

Madison Bumgarner (3-4) struck out five and walked one in eight strong innings but didn’t get enough support. He allowed three runs on seven hits in his 10th start of the season. The 2014 World Series MVP was coming off a career-high six walks last Saturday at Oakland, going only four-plus innings.

The Giants grabbed a quick lead in the second on consecutive doubles by Posey and Brandon Crawford, who had just his fourth RBI and extra-base hit this month.

A typical Bay Area summer night, it was one degree colder than Thursday with a first-pitch temperature of 58 degrees.

Christian Yelich’s first of two doubles in the first extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

A moment of silence was held before the national anthem for the victims of deadly, devastating wildfires in Northern California.

BOCHY’S QUICK TRIP

Giants manager Bruce Bochy plans to take a red-eye flight late Saturday after the game to be in Cooperstown, New York, to support Trevor Hoffman at the closer’s Hall of Fame induction.

Bench coach Hensley Meulens will manage Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Brewers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: CF Lorenzo Cain was given a day off sooner than manager Craig Counsell had planned — initially it was Sunday — because of a tender left knee from a swing and sore right wrist from a slide on Thursday. ... INF Jonathan Villar (thumb) went through an extensive on-field workout with the hope he would come out of it OK Saturday and could then go out on a rehab assignment. ... RHP Zach Davies, who underwent an MRI earlier in the week on his back as he rehabs a shoulder injury, was set to pitch with Class-A Peoria. ... Milwaukee optioned RHP Jacob Barnes to Triple-A Colorado Springs to clear roster room for Soria.

Giants: After five innings a night earlier, 2B Joe Panik (strained left groin) went 1 for 3 with a walk playing seven innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He’ll play nine today before spending a couple of days with Class-A San Jose once Sacramento goes on the road.

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
2 dead in Carr fire as 37,000 flee 'terrifying' tornadoes of flame
'It was just like Tubbs:' Redding menaced by raging wildfire; 2 local firefighters burned
Fire breaks out near homes in Penngrove
Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
2 dead in Carr fire as 37,000 flee 'terrifying' tornadoes of flame
'It was just like Tubbs:' Redding menaced by raging wildfire; 2 local firefighters burned
SMART resists new Santa Rosa crossing
Fire breaks out near homes in Penngrove
Roaring wildfire has reached Redding
Creepy video of Grim Reaper watching over the Golden Gate Bridge goes viral
Show Comment