s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Drag racing a family affair for Petaluma clan

PETER FOURNIER

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 28, 2018, 8:35PM

| Updated 53 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS

When: Sunday

Where: Sonoma Raceway

Time: Raceway gates open at 8 a.m.; Fox begins televising at 1 p.m.

More info: Sonomaraceway.com

Meet Petaluma’s drag-racing family, the Perivolarises.

Marko, 23, is the driver; Lela, 21, is the “dialer/tuner” or chief mechanic; their father, Nick, is the mentor, racing coach and also a mechanic.

The one thing the father-daughter-son combo at LM Competition share among the 50 or so races they compete in each year — 14 at NHRA drag strip events and lower-tier races across the U.S. — is a family bond.

That means everybody counts on each other to help Marko get to victory lane.

“Everything we experience — from the ups and downs — and everything we learn, we all learn it together,” Marko said. “Every race, one race at a time, is always done together.”

All their dad Nick — who was a dirt-track racer himself — ever wanted to do was get his kids into doing something they liked.

“It really didn’t matter if it was racing, basketball, soccer, softball — I always liked to do whatever their passion is,” Nick said. “He did a little bit of basketball when he was younger and he watched me race growing up. He wanted to try it.”

Marko and the family haven’t looked back since. The Perivolaris clan is deep into racing, with what appears to be a long-term commitment to a motorsports lifestyle that not only brings them together but requires time and energy as a one-family operation traveling to different regions to race one or two times a month.

This weekend, the family is at Sonoma Raceway ahead of Sunday’s NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Marko attempted to qualify for the Super Comp and Super Gas finals but was eliminated from contention on Saturday.

Even though racing isn’t what most kids might choose as a sport, Nick never complained about the passion his children chose to follow.

“I told them as far as they want to go, we’ll take it,” Nick said. “They’ve done the rest, really. I just sit on the sidelines, just helping this along. It’s those two who have really worked hard.”

Marko started as a dirt-bike racer and transitioned to drag racing, getting his start during Wednesday Night Drags at Sonoma Raceway. Marko’s dad soon knew his son was hooked on racing.

“After I got my driver’s license, several of my friends suggested that I bring my street car out to the Wednesday Night Drags — and as soon as I did a few times, I’ve been doing it ever since,” Marko said.

These days, Marko may steer his Super Gas vehicle (a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro roadster body) or his Super Comp dragster down a quarter-mile strip, but its his sister’s responsibility to make sure it goes the entire length without the engine blowing up or the vehicle malfunctioning.

And Marko’s been just fine with her tuning up his dragsters; she’s the only crew chief/mechanic he’s ever had, with some motivation from dad.

“She was a little bit younger (when Marko started racing) and I said, ‘You know, you should learn about how to be part of it so you guys can do it together,’” Nick recalled telling his daughter. “In my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have had it happen better because they work so well together ... it’s pretty exciting for me to stand on the sidelines and watch.”

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes push east; outskirts of Lakeport under evacuation
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires near Ukiah and Hopland in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire

Lela wasn’t sure there was a way for her to get involved at first. And then came the day that she challenged her father to guess Marko’s “dial-in” elapsed time for the first round of an event.

She said her dad accepted the challenge after she tried to convince him the car wasn’t going to perform the way he thought, but rather to the time she was suggesting.

Related Stories
Courtney Force tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying for Sonoma

“He’s like, ‘Well, if you’re going to contradict me, we’ll just see. We’ll see who’s going to be right,’” Lela said.

She was right.

“It kind of gave me some confidence and I’ve been doing it ever since,” she said. “I felt like I was a part of the team and it kind of just grew from there.”

Nick remains happy the sibling tandem is enjoying success. In addition to racing, Marko and Lela also work as mechanics on other dragsters, including their competitors’ vehicles, which may sound weird to a sports fan but is a common practice in racing.

“When they have good equipment and you have good equipment, it all boils down to how well you execute,” Nick said.

The elder Perivolaris reiterates that he’s just standing back and watching how it all goes down.

“It’s not often you see a 21-year-old girl running the values with her 23-year-old brother,” Nick said. “It’s pretty impressive for me to stand back and watch how methodical they’ve become, their whole program — and when they work on other people’s cars as well.”

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes push east; outskirts of Lakeport under evacuation
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires near Ukiah and Hopland in real time
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fire at Lake Berryessa burns structures
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire
Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
Where to go glamping in Wine Country
Show Comment