Raiders say wide receiver Jordy Nelson hasn't lost a step

MATT SCHNEIDMAN

MERCURY NEWS | July 28, 2018, 8:33PM

| Updated 55 minutes ago.
NAPA — Jordy Nelson turned 33 two months ago. He’s coming off an underwhelming season after which his longtime team cut him loose. You would think the Raiders are getting a serviceable receiver toward the end of his career, one with a tank not quite on empty but inching closer to it.

But don’t tell anybody with the Raiders that. If you do, they’ll refute it. Heavily.

“The thing that you hear about that he can’t run anymore, that’s false,” quarterback Derek Carr said.

“I can tell you, he’s one of the fastest skill guys that we have still. He can run. You see that by his route running. If he can win on underneath routes, that means DBs are scared about what he can do over the top. He’s still Jordy Nelson, that’s for sure.”

Nelson may not be a No. 1 receiver anymore, but he can still sprinkle in plays like one every now and then. A couple impressive downfield routes and grabs proved that during Day 1 of training camp on Friday.

Nelson caught his fewest passes since 2012 last season (53) and tallied his fewest receiving yards (482) since 2009. He only found the end zone six times. You have to go all the way back to 2010 to find the last time he caught fewer than that many touchdown passes.

Granted, Aaron Rodgers only logging seven games last season due to a collarbone injury played a significant role in Nelson’s slide, but he’s tasked with rebounding from a down year nonetheless.

“He’s wired in,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “You can see why he was a security blanket for Rodgers all those years. He can still run. He’s proven to us he can still run. We can line him up anywhere we want and he can run any route we draw up. We’re really encouraged by him.”

You’ll mainly see Nelson on the outside, lined up across the field from Amari Cooper. Nelson seems to sit firmly in the Raiders’ No. 2 receiver spot. Cooper is the clear No. 1, and Gruden hardly showered Martavis Bryant with praise Friday, saying the first-year Raider is still a work in progress.

Not only do the Raiders hope they reap the benefits of Nelson’s skill set, they believe he adds a much-needed veteran presence in a youthful receivers room. Cooper is 24, Bryant 26, Ryan Switzer 23 and Seth Roberts 27.

“He’s a tremendous leader,” Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. “He’s a mentor to the younger players. I think they really appreciate that, including Amari. I think that’s a good relationship there with those two. You see them together a lot and talking and that’s been real positive ... just his professionalism that he brings to that room.

“As we’ve seen the first three days you’ve been out here, he’s made some impressive catches and he’s shown exceptional speed after the catch.”

Carr faced the task of meshing with Nelson after he formed one of the league’s most dependable quarterback-wide receiver combos in Green Bay. Carr began that mission even before Nelson signed, picking him up from the airport when he landed in the Bay Area for his visit back in mid-March. Since then, the two have continued to hit it off. They may never reach the Rodgers-Nelson pinnacle, but the Raiders would gladly take anything close to that.

“He’s just a guy that it’s easy to throw to him because he’s open,” Carr said. “There are some guys that are good at running some routes, a guy will be there that’s strong at catching the ball or whatever. He just gets open. He’s very route savvy. He’s very smart.

“I can’t say enough good things. I can’t believe Green Bay let him go, but I’m glad he’s here.”

NEW LINEMAN ADDED

Related Stories
Barber: Gruden looms large as Raiders open training camp

The Raiders signed free agent offensive lineman Oday Aboushi on Saturday to fill the spot on the roster that opened up when offensive lineman Vadal Alexander was placed on the reserve list after failing to come to camp.

Aboushi spent last season in Seattle, where his position coach was current Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable. Aboushi was a fifth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2013 out of Virginia, and he has also been with Houston.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

