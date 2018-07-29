SONOMA — I was wading through a small crowd at Sonoma Raceway, heading toward the drag strip, when a Top Fuel dragster performed the first burnout of the afternoon. It was an arresting sound, even at a venue that trades in high decibels, and a ripple went through the race fans. Everyone simultaneously turned to a companion, with wide eyes and an embarrassed smile. It was the reflexive move of someone who is lost in thought at a wild animal park when suddenly a lion roars.

Athletics are a sensory pastime. We are long accustomed to the visual pageantry of the opposing uniforms, to the smell of outfield grass, to comforting sounds like the squeak of sneakers on hardwood or the clash of football pads.

But I’m telling you that nothing in sports can match the visceral power of the NHRA starting line.

I hung out there for a while Saturday, and it was a challenge to the senses.

First, a little background. The National Hot Rod Association is the world’s highest level of drag racing, and it comprises four divisions. Pro Stock cars and Pro Stock Motorcycles are powerful vehicles that take their pilots considerably faster than you and I are ever likely to travel on a road. But they burn gasoline. It is high-octane racing gasoline, to be sure, but it’s easy to see these machines as steroidal versions of your Honda Civic or Suzuki street bike.

Top Fuel dragsters (the weird-looking motorized- crocodile ones) and Funny Cars (the bulbous ones that spread open like jaws) are on a different evolutionary chart. They burn nitromethane, commonly known as nitro, a substance also used as rocket fuel and dry-cleaning solvent. What makes nitro so potent — and so volatile, and thus so dangerous — is that it is premixed with oxygen. It burns swiftly and violently.

That’s why dragsters and Funny Cars can generate up to 10,000 horsepower. For comparison’s sake, a 2018 Ford Mustang GT, a pretty macho street machine, can hit 460 horsepower. Tony Schumacher, driving his familiar U.S. Army Top Fuel car, achieved a speed of 329.99 mph here on Saturday. Rocket fuel, indeed.

The start line is a surprisingly crowded space. This one included 10 or 12 NHRA officials, some pushing brooms or mops or walk-behind, diesel-powered fans to clear the track of debris. There were a couple of Fox TV cameramen and their cord-holders, the teams of whichever two competitors were racing at the time and a few dozen random observers — other drivers and crewmen and car owners, family members, corporate guests, etc.

The start-line ritual rarely changes. When it’s their turn to go, the two drivers fire up their engines in back of the start area, where mechanics make last-second adjustments. Two team members push each car toward the line, and the driver performs a burnout, spinning his tires at a hypnotic rate to heat them (for traction) and to incinerate any foreign objects they might have acquired on the ride from the garage.

The burnout is brief, but it serves as an introduction to the force of a nitro-burning vehicle. The car’s engine roars like thunder during this event, but that’s the least of it. A dragster or Funny Car at open throttle is a tactile event. Your ears feel it first. Even stuffed with earplugs — almost everyone near the start line wears earplugs — they feel so tickled that you want to jam a finger in them and scratch. Then the shake runs through the rest of your body. Imagine your cellphone set to vibrate, if your phone weighed like 2,000 pounds.