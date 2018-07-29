SAN FRANCISCO — Jhoulys Chacin didn’t have much control early and hit leadoff batter Andrew McCutchen with his third pitch. Then the Milwaukee right-hander settled down and helped the Brewers inch closer to first place in the NL Central.

San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto, on the other hand, is staring at another possible stint on the disabled list following another painful outing.

Chacin pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, Christian Yelich homered for the second time in three days and Milwaukee beat the Giants 7-1 on Saturday night.

Chacin (10-3) was masterful while earning his fourth consecutive win. The right-hander yielded one run, struck out six and walked one.

“He pitched beautifully,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Basically after the first strike that he threw I thought he had control of the game and was executing. His fastball was really good early and then his slider was really good as the game went on.”

Newly acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas singled in one of his five at-bats in his Milwaukee debut. The two-time All-Star was traded from Kansas City late Friday for outfielder Brett Phillips and right-hander Jorge Lopez.

Chacin allowed only two runners and faced one over the minimum until Nick Hundley’s leadoff home run in the sixth. He also gave up a two-out single to Steven Duggar in the sixth and a two-out double to Pablo Sandoval in the seventh.

“The ball was running too much the first two innings and I couldn’t command it,” Chacin said. “Then I was using my four-seam a little bit more early in the game, just trying to get command with my fastball. While I did that I started throwing my sinker and sliders. Everything was working out.”

It’s a completely opposite story for San Francisco.

Cueto (3-2) allowed seven hits and four runs over four innings, then later revealed he has been pitching in pain for some time. The right-hander, who missed two months earlier this season while on the disabled list with an elbow sprain, is scheduled to meet with doctors Sunday.

“I keep telling you guys and I keep telling myself that I’m fine but in reality I’m not,” Cueto said through a translator. “It’s very difficult every time I go out there. Every time I throw a pitch it bothers me.”

Lorenzo Cain added four hits for the Brewers, and Eric Thames and Orlando Arcia had two apiece.

The Brewers beat the Giants for the third day in a row to move within a half-game of NL Central-leading Chicago. The Cubs lost their second consecutive game to St. Louis earlier.

Taylor Williams and Dan Jennings retired three batters apiece to complete the four-hitter.

Yelich had a two-run broken-bat single off Cueto in the second and hit his 15th homer leading off the fifth against reliever Ty Blach.

“We found some holes and Yelly had a couple of really big hits,” Counsell said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a really good place.”

Jesus Aguilar, Erik Kratz and Orlando Arcia also drove in runs for Milwaukee.

The Giants couldn’t keep up and lost their fourth in a row after manager Bruce Bochy tried to shake up his lineup by having McCutchen batting in the leadoff spot for the first time since 2011. McCutchen went 0 for 3.