SAN FRANCISCO — Jhoulys Chacin didn’t have much control early and hit leadoff batter Andrew McCutchen with his third pitch. Then the Milwaukee right-hander settled down and helped the Brewers inch closer to first place in the NL Central.
San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto, on the other hand, is staring at another possible stint on the disabled list following another painful outing.
Chacin pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, Christian Yelich homered for the second time in three days and Milwaukee beat the Giants 7-1 on Saturday night.
Chacin (10-3) was masterful while earning his fourth consecutive win. The right-hander yielded one run, struck out six and walked one.
“He pitched beautifully,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Basically after the first strike that he threw I thought he had control of the game and was executing. His fastball was really good early and then his slider was really good as the game went on.”
Newly acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas singled in one of his five at-bats in his Milwaukee debut. The two-time All-Star was traded from Kansas City late Friday for outfielder Brett Phillips and right-hander Jorge Lopez.
Chacin allowed only two runners and faced one over the minimum until Nick Hundley’s leadoff home run in the sixth. He also gave up a two-out single to Steven Duggar in the sixth and a two-out double to Pablo Sandoval in the seventh.
“The ball was running too much the first two innings and I couldn’t command it,” Chacin said. “Then I was using my four-seam a little bit more early in the game, just trying to get command with my fastball. While I did that I started throwing my sinker and sliders. Everything was working out.”
It’s a completely opposite story for San Francisco.
Cueto (3-2) allowed seven hits and four runs over four innings, then later revealed he has been pitching in pain for some time. The right-hander, who missed two months earlier this season while on the disabled list with an elbow sprain, is scheduled to meet with doctors Sunday.
“I keep telling you guys and I keep telling myself that I’m fine but in reality I’m not,” Cueto said through a translator. “It’s very difficult every time I go out there. Every time I throw a pitch it bothers me.”
Lorenzo Cain added four hits for the Brewers, and Eric Thames and Orlando Arcia had two apiece.
The Brewers beat the Giants for the third day in a row to move within a half-game of NL Central-leading Chicago. The Cubs lost their second consecutive game to St. Louis earlier.
Taylor Williams and Dan Jennings retired three batters apiece to complete the four-hitter.
Yelich had a two-run broken-bat single off Cueto in the second and hit his 15th homer leading off the fifth against reliever Ty Blach.
“We found some holes and Yelly had a couple of really big hits,” Counsell said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a really good place.”
Jesus Aguilar, Erik Kratz and Orlando Arcia also drove in runs for Milwaukee.
The Giants couldn’t keep up and lost their fourth in a row after manager Bruce Bochy tried to shake up his lineup by having McCutchen batting in the leadoff spot for the first time since 2011. McCutchen went 0 for 3.
Fires force Raiders to change practice
The Raiders adjusted their practice schedule Wednesday because of poor air quality resulting from the wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties.
The Raiders took the practice field in smoky conditions with even some ash falling from the sky. The Environmental Protection Agency said the air was “unhealthy” in Alameda, about 40 miles from the fires.
The Raiders shortened their practice by eliminating individual drills in an effort to limit the amount of time players spent outside.
Coach Jack Del Rio said earlier in the day that the team had people monitoring the air quality to determine whether it was safe to practice.
“We think we’re OK to work today in this,” he said. “We’re monitoring the different levels of smoke that is here and we’re going to make sure we do the right things with our guys.”
Oakland later decided to reschedule today’s practice, having it start at 11 a.m. rather than 1:45 p.m. in hopes of better air quality earlier in the day.
The Raiders teamed with the Bay Area’s other pro sports teams to donate $450,000 to support the fire relief efforts. The Raiders, 49ers, A’s, Giants, Warriors, Sharks and Earthquakes also set up a website (www.youcaring.com/firerelief) for fans to make their own donations.
“When a tragedy hits this close to home, we feel it’s our duty to get involved and to help our community and those who have been impacted,” A’s President Dave Kaval said.
The Raiders have a particularly strong relationship with the areas affected by the fire because they hold training camp in Napa each summer and have formed bonds in the community there.
“My heart really goes out to the families,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families that have lost houses, loved ones. That kind of stuff, that’s real life. That’s hard. Being 2-3 is not hard when we really think about it. Doing that kind of stuff, that’s what’s really hard. Our prayers are with them that they can have peace and encouragement.”
— Josh Dubow, Associated Press