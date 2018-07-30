(1 of ) Top Fuel winner Blake Alexander celebrating in victory lane with a goblet of red wine at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Top Fuel winner Blake Alexander celebrating in victory lane at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Top Fuel Winner Blake Alexander celebrating in victory lane at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(4 of ) Top Fuel Winner Blake Alexander celebrating in victory lane at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(5 of ) Top Fuel Winner Blake Alexander celebrating in victory lane and high-fiving racing fans Ethan Welsh, right, and his son Michael Welsh, 6, of Stockton, California at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(6 of ) "We'll get this tire home somehow," said Joseth Verdiguel, left, with a Goodyear tire souvenir with John Paniagua, right, of Gilroy, California during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(7 of ) John Force during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(8 of ) Top Fuel Winner Blake Alexander during his winning run at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(9 of ) "It's the adrenalin that keeps us all coming back" said Super Stock driver Don Keen, 59, of Palmdale, California next to his 1965 Mustang during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(10 of ) Robert Naber, strapping on his helmet before preparing to race during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. His father Daryl Naber said his race car driving son used to be paralyzed from the neck down. "The doctor's told him he'd never walk, but he just never gave up," said Daryl Naber. July 29, 2018.
(11 of ) Nichole Kindred with her son Wyatt, 3, Carson, 6, and her wife Crystal Kindred, far right, from Fairfield, California at the fence watching racing during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(12 of ) Driver Erica Enders during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(13 of ) Tony Schumacher during Top Fuel Round #2 at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(14 of ) Brittany Force during Top Fuel Round #2 at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(15 of ) Bill Litton during Top Fuel Round #2 at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(16 of ) Ron Capps during Funny Car Round #2 at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(17 of ) Full stands during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(18 of ) Stands are packed at closest seating to the action while Del Worsham, left, and John Force race Funny Cars at the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(19 of ) Racing fans at the fence close to all the action during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(20 of ) A racer straps himself in like an astronaut heading onto the tracks during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(21 of ) Racing fan Nikos Dal Canto, 12, of San Jose, California cleaning a clutch blade in the mens bathroom that was given to him by the team of driver Leah Pritchett during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(22 of ) The Christoffersen family watching from the fence, from left, Scott with Kenzley, 2, on shoulders, Mikayla and Autumn, 5, during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(23 of ) Racing fan Joe Ruch, 18, of Rohnert Park, California holding an autographed clutch blade given to him as a souvenir by the team from driver Richard Townsend during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(24 of ) Tony Schumacher during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
(25 of ) Racing fans Kelli Alberts with her son E.J. Benthin, 5, of Santa Rosa, California during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals held Sunday at Sonoma Race in Sonoma, California. July 29, 2018.
