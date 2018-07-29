s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Raiders await Khalil Mack's arrival at training camp

JOSH DUBOW
ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 29, 2018, 3:59PM
| Updated 24 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

NAPA — Jon Gruden targeted Paul Guenther as his defensive coordinator in his return to Oakland even before he got the Raiders job, believing his aggressive defensive scheme was just what the team needed to reverse years of bad play.

Guenther’s task has been even harder than originally thought because he is still waiting to get Oakland’s best defensive player in camp.

Star edge rusher Khalil Mack skipped the entire offseason program and now extended his holdout into training camp as he seeks a long-term contract commensurate with the skills of one of the NFL’s top defensive players.

“I really can’t worry about that right now,” Guenther said Sunday after Oakland’s first padded practice. “I’m just trying to coach the guys who are out here. Obviously when he gets here, if he gets here, he’ll be an exciting piece to add.”

There is no indication of when that time will come as Mack’s camp and Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie have been quiet about negotiations. Mack is entering the final season of his rookie contract that is set to pay him $13.8 million and Oakland would have the option of using the franchise tag next offseason if no long-term deal is reached.

Mack is one of several prominent holdouts this summer, joining players like Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Seattle safety Earl Thomas. Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell is also staying away from training camp but is not a holdout since he has not signed his franchise tender.

“He’s working,” fellow edge rusher Bruce Irvin said. “I talk to him every day. He misses it. You just know how it is. He’s working his butt off and when he gets in here he’ll be ready.”

Mack has been one of the top defensive players in football since being drafted in the first round in 2014. He was a first-team All-Pro at both defensive end and linebacker in 2015 and won AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. He has 40 1/2 sacks in four seasons and leads the NFL in QB pressures with 185 1/2 since entering the league, according to SportRadar.

Free-agent acquisition Tank Carradine has taken over Mack’s role at defensive end on the base defense but is not an accomplished pass rusher. The Raiders hoped to upgrade that rush by drafting defensive end Arden Key and tackles Maurice Hurst and P.J. Hall.

Key and Hurst have shown good bursts early in training camp as the Raiders prepare without Mack.

“We can’t worry about who isn’t here because when Khalil gets tired, when he goes out of the game, the guys who are here have to go into the game and play while he is tired,” Irvin said. “He rarely gets tired, but when he does those guys have to be ready. We’re focused on getting these young guys ready and that stuff will take care of itself.”

Irvin is also taking on a bigger role in the pass rush after spending his first two seasons in Oakland as an outside linebacker who also rushed the passer.

Irvin dropped into coverage on almost one-third of pass plays last season, according to SportRadar. But Guenther plans to use him almost exclusively as a defensive end in his defense.

“I just think his best gift is going forward,” Guenther said. “That’s what he should be doing each and every down. Instead of playing linebacker and dropping into coverage, we have to utilize his and everybody else’s talents the best we can.”

NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS

When: Sunday

Where: Sonoma Raceway

Time: Raceway gates open at 8 a.m.; Fox begins televising at 1 p.m.

More info: Sonomaraceway.com

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
One injured fighting Mendocino Complex fire
Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon
Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
One injured fighting Mendocino Complex fire
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Firefighters make gains battling fire near Lake Berryessa
Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
Fire at Lake Berryessa burns structures
Show Comment