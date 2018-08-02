OAKLAND — The A’s starting rotation hasn’t really been a rotation at all this season. It has been more of a roulette wheel, with the little ball landing on names seemingly at random. Twelve different pitchers have started for the A’s in 2018, and we’re barely into August.

And yet …

And yet the team is now 64-46 and, finally, tied with the Mariners for the second American League wild-card spot. They caught Seattle on Wednesday, shortly after pounding the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 to complete a three-game sweep.

The rotational inconsistencies have not doomed the A’s, because they have other strengths to compensate, including massive home run power, a vicious bullpen and good — sometimes spectacular — defense.

They also have Sean Manaea, which is proving to be a key to the ’18 season. As other starting pitchers have bounced back and forth from Triple-A, or from the disabled list, Manaea has taken his turn again and again. And he has been a rock. He won again Wednesday, leaving in the seventh inning with a 7-0 lead, and is now 10-7 on the year.

“You need an ace, you need a guy you know is gonna be out there every fifth day, and give you innings every fifth day,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said after the win. “And on top of that, the performance has been there, too. I don’t know where we’d be without him.”

Look at the A’s leaders in innings pitched this season. Manaea is first on the list, not surprisingly. Second is Daniel Mengden, who is currently at Triple-A Nashville in the final stage of a foot-injury rehab. Third is veteran starter Trevor Cahill, who hasn’t pitched more than six innings since May. Fourth is Yusmeiro Petit, a middle reliever. Fifth is Frankie Montas, another guy pitching in Nashville. Then come Blake Treinen, Lou Trivino and Emilio Pagan, all relievers. No. 9 on the list is Andrew Triggs, who is on the 60-day disabled list with nerve irritation. That’s not how your innings chart is supposed to look.

Upon reflection, Melvin probably does know where the A’s would be without Manaea. And the answer is not “tied for a playoff spot.”

“Look, this been kind of a musical chairs here this year with our starters,” noted Manaea’s catcher, Jonathan Lucroy.

Manaea was solid Wednesday, but he didn’t exactly blow batters away. He threw 99 pitches in just over six innings. He gave up five hits and walked a couple guys. In other words, it was typical Sean Manaea.

“I always tell guys, ‘Look, you’re not gonna be perfect. You’re gonna give up a hit, most likely. Guys are gonna hit balls hard off you,’” said Lucroy, who has a catcher’s tough-guy persona and begins a lot of sentences with the word “Look.” “But minimize the damage, keep the runs off the board, make big pitches when you have to, don’t try to be perfect. And he did that today.”

He does it most days. Manaea threw a no-hitter against the potent Red Sox on Apr. 21. Lucroy has a framed photo of him and Manaea, taken after that game, sitting on a shelf next to his locker. But that was the pitcher’s only scoreless outing of the season. Even Wednesday’s 1-run stat line (reliever J.B. Wendelken allowed an inherited runner to score) was an outlier. Manaea generally throws five to seven innings and allows two or three runs. With Oakland’s bullpen, that’s good enough.