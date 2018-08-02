s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

49ers' competition at right guard off to slow start

GRANT COHN

PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | August 1, 2018, 8:55PM

| Updated 52 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ top competition for a starting job in training camp involves two competitors who haven’t competed.

Every position on offense and defense is set except right guard. The 49ers want to have a right guard competition. But Joshua Garnett and Jonathan Cooper, the main competitors, are injured. Neither practiced with the team on Wednesday.

Garnett missed his third practice in a row with a vague knee injury he suffered Saturday, the first day players wore pads and hit each other. The 49ers say Garnett “banged” his knee. He spent Wednesday morning rehabilitating on a side field, where he sat on a box, stood up, then sat back down on the box again. He did this all morning.

Cooper hasn’t practiced with the team since he signed this offseason. He had surgery on the MCL in his knee in January, and missed all of OTAs and minicamp. On Tuesday, he returned, kind of.

Cooper warmed up with the offensive linemen and participated in their individual drills. And on Wednesday, he even engaged in one-on-one pass-rush drills with the team’s defensive linemen. He’s making progress. But he hasn’t played with the team in an 11-on-11 scrimmage.

“I’d like those two to get out there,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday after practice. “It’s tough to make this team if you’re not out there. I was a little surprised Garnett didn’t make it today. I’d be more surprised if he’s not out there tomorrow.

“Cooper’s really day-to-day. We just put him in individual. I think today was his second day of individual in a row. We’ll probably continue this week and see if he’s ready for practice next week after an entire day off.”

Sounds like the nature of the competition has changed. They were supposed to compete for a starting job. Now, they’re also competing just to stay on the team. If they miss too much time, the 49ers could cut them.

Shanahan clearly wants Garnett to practice today, or else. Garnett’s spot on the roster is not strong. He is a holdover from the previous regime, which traded up to draft him in the first round of the 2016 draft. The current regime — Shanahan and GM John Lynch — is not committed to Garnett.

Last year, the 49ers instructed Garnett to lose 20 pounds. He didn’t fit Shanahan’s style of offense. During training camp, Garnett injured his left knee, had surgery and missed the entire season. Now, the same knee hurts.

The 49ers aren’t particularly committed to Cooper, either. They gave him just a one-year contract this offseason. If he’s hurt when the season starts, they could cut him and save $2 million.

The 49ers will take anyone who’s healthy at this point. That’s the state of their disappointing right guard competition.

“It has given opportunities to other guys, guys like Erik Magnuson and Mike Person,” Shanahan said. “Some guys have gotten more reps. That’s a part of football.”

Magnuson and Person aren’t the most talented right guards on the roster, but they’re the most prepared for the regular season because they’ve taken most of the reps with the starters in training camp.

Most Popular Stories
New blaze breaks out south of Hopland, quickly grows to 45 acres
Fire-weary Lake County evacuees worried, scared
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Aerial video shows destruction as Carr fire burns 1,000 homes; Brown pledges resources
Witness: Argument that led to SRJC teacher's arrest began with debate over women in science

That wasn’t the 49ers’ plan for them. They were supposed to be backups. Magnuson, 24, is a former undrafted free agent who will earn $550,000 this season. Person, 30, is a former seventh-round pick who will earn $915,000. The 49ers signed him this offseason.

Related Stories
Injuries starting to take their toll on 49ers

Shanahan recently explained the reason for signing Person: “We ended up letting Zane (Beadles) go. We knew we needed another guy. Mike was out there. We brought in a number of guys to work out. He looked the best in the workout. He’s a guy who played center for (Atlanta). I think it was 14 games I had him as a center. He played a little bit of guard for us the next year in ’16. Made it about halfway throughout the year. So, he’s a guy who is familiar with the system, is versatile, similar to how Zane was and also definitely was the best of the bunch.”

Beadles started five games last season, but when the offensive line was totally healthy, he was the backup center.

His replacement, Person, played backup center Wednesday during practice. Magnuson was the starting right guard. He faced defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The first time they faced off, Magnuson threw a left jab to Buckner’s chest. Buckner grabbed Magnuson underneath his left elbow and pushed his arm as high as it would go. Magnuson almost fell backward. He frantically waved his arms and swayed back and forth like a person standing on the edge of a cliff.

The second time they faced off, Buckner ran through Magnuson, wrenched him to the side and tagged the quarterback.

These were the highlights of the 49ers’ right guard competition on Wednesday.

Most Popular Stories
New blaze breaks out south of Hopland, quickly grows to 45 acres
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Fire-weary Lake County evacuees worried, scared
Longtime Cardinal Newman principal reassigned in campus shake-up
Witness: Argument that led to SRJC teacher's arrest began with debate over women in science
Smith: Caltrans’ man pulls off a daring fire rescue
Pears and hot asphalt spilled in Lakeville Highway wreck
New Mendocino County blaze burns unchecked, scorching 1,000 acres
Show Comment