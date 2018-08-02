PHOENIX — His velocity was down, his ERA went up and ultimately the pain in his right elbow was constant.

Despite attempting to treat an early-season elbow sprain without going under the knife, Johnny Cueto was not able to avoid a pitcher’s worst nightmare. The right-hander will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Thursday at the Kerlin-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure, which will likely force Cueto to miss most if not all of the 2019 season as well.

Cueto, 32, went 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in nine starts this season, but was forced to the disabled list in early May when pain in his right elbow became unbearable. Though orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews recommended a treatment program that initially allowed Cueto to avoid the surgery, the Giants and their highest-compensated pitcher knew the procedure would remain a realistic possibility if his pain persisted.

After spending more than two months on the disabled list, Cueto returned to the Giants rotation July 5 and made four starts. Following a season-low four-inning stint against the Brewers Saturday, Cueto admitted he felt pain in his elbow after every pitch he threw.

“I want to go out there like a warrior and give my best,” Cueto said after his final outing. “I keep telling you guys and keep telling myself that I’m fine. But in reality I’m not. I just feel sad that I can’t help. It’s very difficult every time I go out there.”

The Giants signed Cueto to a six-year, $130 million contract prior to the 2016 season to form a one-two punch atop the rotation with left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Though Cueto won 18 games and posted a 2.79 ERA in his first year with the club, he spent a considerable amount of time on the disabled list in 2017 with blister issues and a forearm strain.

The earliest Cueto is likely to return to the mound is next September, but it’s possible he won’t rejoin the Giants until 2020 when he’ll have two years remaining on his deal.