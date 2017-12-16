Darius McNeil scored a season-high 30 points but Cal needed late heroics from cold-shooting Don Coleman to hold off visiting Cal State Fullerton 95-89 in overtime on Saturday.

Coleman made just one of his first 12 shots, but scored 17 points in the final 3:35 of regulation and overtime as the Bears (5-6) won their second consecutive game. He converted a 4-point play with two minutes left in the second half and had eight points in the extra period, including six on free throws.

“I was struggling, but I’m going to keep playing,” said Coleman, who finished 5 for 23 but scored 26 points, thanks to a 13-for-16 effort from the free-throw line.

Cal’s Marcus Lee had 19 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Fullerton’s Daniel Venzant forced overtime when he scored on a drive to the basket with 0.3 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 80. But Cal scored the first seven points of overtime, just as it opened the game with a 12-0 run to eventually lead by 15 points late in the first half.

Kyle Allman scored 30 points and Khalil Ahmad had 21 for the Titans (6-4), who had a five-game win streak snapped.

NO. 24 CAL WOMEN 70, BYU 45

Mikayla Cowling scored 13 of her 21 points in the first half and Cal routed visiting BYU for its fifth consecutive win.

Cal (8-2) has won four of its last five games by 20 or more points, and is 5-0 against West Coast Conference teams. The Bears visit Kentucky on Thursday to conclude its non-conference schedule.

Kianna Smith added 12 points, and Alaysia Styles had 11 rebounds and chipped in eight points for the Bears.