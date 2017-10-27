A Major League Baseball player whose own home burned down on his 12th birthday is the latest star to help a 9-year-old Santa Rosa boy rebuild his memorabilia collection after losing it all in the Tubbs fire.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola spoke to Philadelphia's WMGK about his efforts to help Santa Rosa's Loren Smith on Thursday.

"I can kind of relate to him because my house burned down on my 12th birthday," said Nola on the John DeBella radio show. "I didn't have nearly as much as he had but I lost two books of baseball cards."

Smith, a huge Oakland A's fan, lost 17 jerseys, a signed A's baseball and autographs of both Nola and A's legend Rickey Henderson in the fire that burned through his neighborhood earlier this month. Nola is the boy's favorite player not on A's.

Nola told DeBella that's he's sending his own care package with signed team collectibles and treats.

After posting a career best 3.54 ERA and a career high 12 wins, the pitcher is winning on and off the diamond with his good deeds.