The NFL’s Christmas Eve schedule is over, as are the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff hopes.

The Seahawks (9-6) stayed alive in the NFC wild-card race, beating Dallas (8-7) 21-12. They play Arizona next week, and are battling the Falcons (9-6), who play Carolina, for the final NFC spot. The Falcons, who beat Seattle earlier in the season, own the tiebreaker.

The Jaguars clinched the AFC South earlier when Tennessee lost. But Jacksonville’s 44-33 loss at San Francisco clinched a bye for New England.

The other late game featured two non-playoff teams, as Arizona shutout the Giants 23-0.

The NFL playoff picture got clearer after the early games, as the Detroit Lions were eliminated, the Saints and Panthers locked up spots; and the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West again.

The Chargers stayed alive with a win over the Jets, 29-13. The Patriots remained in position for the top seed in the AFC with a 37-16 win over the Bills. Buffalo remains tied with the Chargers and Titans, who lost 27-23 to the Rams, for a wild-card spot.

Atlanta is out of the NFC South race, but can make it three division teams in the playoffs by beating Carolina next week. The Panthers secured a playoff spot Sunday with a 22-19 win over Tampa Bay.

The Chiefs won their third straight game, a 29-13 division-clinching win over Miami, which was eliminated officially.

The Bengals eliminated the Lions with a 26-17 victory.

The Browns remained on track for a winless season, losing 20-3 to Chicago.