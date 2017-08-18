San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, troubled how his recent comments on national anthem protests came across, clarified his stance Friday.

“Not only do I respect but I understand the motivations of these players that are trying to do something about it,” Lynch said during an interview on KNBR 680-AM. “I want to be very clear with that. That’s where my heart is.”

Two days earlier, Lynch explained how he saw the anthem as a unifying symbol, but he also noted that player protests are “divisive,” a word he regrets using.

“If I could take one thing back, I would have changed that word because of the negative connotation,” Lynch said. “I was trying to make a point that our game can be a beacon for what should be.”

Count Lynch among those truly appreciative for the scene that unfolded during Thursday night’s national anthem before the Philadelphia Eagles game. Chris Long, who is white, put his arm around black teammate Malcolm Jenkins, who had a fist raised.

“When I saw that picture of Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins, that’s exactly what I was speaking to and what I think is so great of football,” Lynch told KNBR host Brian Murphy. “I really think it is an example of how our society can be and should be of people coming together.”

Lynch said he’s been waking up in the middle of the night thinking about Wednesday’s comments on the anthem, and that he’s had thoughtful conversations with others about protests. One such talk came with his 10-year-old daughter at home.

“You know I went home for a day last week to see my family and we watched that Charlottesville,” Lynch said of last Saturday’s incidents in Virginia. “When you’re talking to your 10-year-old and trying to explain what’s going on, it’s sad, it’s disgusting, it’s unbelievable these things still exist.”

No 49ers protested the national anthem in Friday’s exhibition opener at Kansas City, including safety Eric Reid and linebacker Eli Harold, who both knelt with Colin Kaepernick during last season’s protests.