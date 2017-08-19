Barber: 49ers loss a comedy of errors

SANTA CLARA — When Jim Harbaugh was deposed by team CEO Jed York in 2015, the 49ers’ story felt like a tragedy. The proud but difficult coach a victim of palace intrigue, the empire in ruins as a result.

Last year, with Chip Kelly having replaced Jim Tomsula, the tableau became more akin to a Swedish existential drama. The season dragged on, sad and hopeless, as the characters searched for meaning but found only moldy wheat; the 49ers’ 2016 highlight video should have been shot in moody black and white.

Saturday, the home crowd got its first look at Kyle Shanahan’s 2017 Niners, and let us all rejoice. The team has become a comedy, which should be a big improvement in entertainment value.

Here’s where we must pause for a list of disclaimers following the 33-14 loss. It’s only the preseason. The 49ers are still wading through the installation of new offensive and defensive systems. Some aspects of their performance, like pass rush, were pretty solid, and guys like C.J. Beathard and Victor Bolden did good things in the second half.

OK, enough of the public service announcements. We now return you to your regularly scheduled edition of the Bay Area’s Funniest Home Videos.

Saturday at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers had nothing on the toddler hitting his dad in the nuts with a Wiffle bat, or the goose chasing the dog in circles, or the stunt-gone-wrong that ends with a grown man riding a tricycle into a lake.

The 49ers had six penalties for 53 yards in the first half of Shanahan’s (unofficial) home debut, but the penalty flags didn’t even register. It was the turnovers that made this a laugher. It wasn’t the number of giveaways that made this game memorable. It was their comedic quality.

Take the first one. It came on a routine Broncos punt that appeared to have a routine outcome. A Denver player downed the ball, but was whistled for touching it after going out of bounds, then running back onto the field. But hold on. After conferring with the other officials, referee Pete Morelli awarded the ball to the Broncos, saying it had touched San Francisco’s Jaquiski Tartt. The video was inconclusive, and the visitors kept the ball.

The 49ers’ second turnover was way better. Brian Hoyer, the new starting quarterback, dropped back to pass late in the first quarter, and it was as if a young John Cleese or Roberto Benigni was in the pocket.

“I was getting ready to rip it to (Jeremy) Kerley, like he had a double-move route and I thought he was gonna win, and I went to throw it,” Hoyer said. “And I was gonna throw it hard. I think my arm even went forward, and I was looking around like, ‘Where’s the ball?’”

It had popped straight into the air as if coated with microwave-popcorn butter. It was a fumble, and Denver’s Shelby Harris recovered. I’ve witnessed NFL turnovers before. I haven’t seen many that were accompanied by “Yakety Sax,” the theme song from the “Benny Hill Show.”

“It’s the worst feeling,” Hoyer said. “You go to throw the ball, and you’re looking and all of a sudden you look around and you have no idea where it is. It literally is the worst feeling I’ve had as a quarterback.”