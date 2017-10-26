49ers notebook: Joe Staley not sweating trade talk

SANTA CLARA — Offensive tackle Joe Staley doesn’t feel offended that the 49ers would trade him for the right price.

“I don’t pay attention to (the trade talk),” he said at his locker Thursday afternoon. “I’m not in control of that stuff. It’s done behind the scenes.”

Staley hasn’t considered meeting with general manager John Lynch or head coach Kyle Shanahan to talk about his future.

“They know I want to be here. I have to do my job on the field. What I’m concerned with is, coming off a game where we didn’t do a good job in pass protection, we’ve got a hell of a challenge this week against the Eagles,” he said.

On Wednesday, Shanahan addressed for the first time the possibility of trading Staley. At his news conference, Shanahan said, “Joe is a guy that I definitely want here and definitely a guy I wouldn’t want to lose by any means.

“If anybody called for any one of our players, it’s not like you just hang up the phone. If people want to offer the world, you’ve always got to listen. You’ve got to always try to think what’s going to help your team and make your team better. To lose a guy like Joe Staley, that wouldn’t be something I’d be excited about, so that’d have to take a whole lot.”

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Eric Reid’s new job: On Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, safety Eric Reid didn’t play safety — he played linebacker in the nickel defense. That was a first for him.

Now, Reid is a fulltime linebacker, and may be a starter in the base defense this Sunday against Philadelphia. 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh confirmed the move at his Thursday press conference.

“Reid, being a very physical player that he is, and being one of our smartest players, we as an organization felt like it wouldn’t be an issue for him to move a couple yards closer (to the line of scrimmage) than he already was,” Saleh said. “We thought he did a good job, and in practice he’s showing up again. There’s no doubt in my mind, if the league thinks he was a really good safety, wait until you see his versatility and what he’s able to do as a linebacker. He’s going to be unbelievable.”

Reid weighs between 217 and 220 pounds, which is small for a linebacker. But smaller linebackers have been successful in the NFL, according to Saleh.

“What they’ve mastered is the ability to get on and off blocks within a short area,” Saleh said of small linebackers. “They create space to utilize their quickness and utilize their speed. For Eric, looking at what he’s able to do, he’s very fast, has great short-area quickness and he’s very physical. Now it’s just trying to learn how to create space in such a short area.”

Reid was skeptical of the position change at first. “When they broke the news to me,” he said, “I was wondering the reasoning behind the position move. They were open and honest with me and told me they really believe it’s best for the team and they think that I can excel at the position.”