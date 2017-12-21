s
Surging teams collide when 49ers meet Jaguars

GRANT COHN

PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | December 21, 2017, 8:57PM

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will face perhaps their biggest test of the season Sunday when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have won seven of their past eight games. They are the first-place team in the AFC South and the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff race. Their defense ranks first in sacks and fewest points allowed, and their offense ranks sixth in points scored and first in rushing yards.

“They have as much qualities as anyone that it takes to win a Super Bowl,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “A top defense, a very good running game, a good offense, good special teams.”

The Jaguars’ rise happened quickly. Last season, their record was 3-13. And from 2011 to 2016, their record was 22-74.

“They had some low records for a while and they’ve done well with their draft picks,” Shanahan said.

The Jaguars’ first-round pick this year was running back Leonard Fournette. He has rushed for 923 yards and currently is the eighth-leading rusher in the NFL.

“He moves like he’s 200 (pounds) and he hits like he’s 250,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said on Thursday. “He’s a really good complete back.

“(The Jaguars) don’t try to trick you, which I respect. They’ve got conviction in what they are in the run game and they line up and they try to move the pile on the line of scrimmage.”

The Jaguars’ improved run game has helped their quarterback, former first-round pick Blake Bortles.

Until recently, Bortles was considered a bust. He threw 51 interceptions the first three seasons of his career. But this season, he has thrown only eight interceptions, and his quarterback rating is a career-high 89.7. And he’s getting better every week. The past three games, his passer rating has been 128.6.

“Any time you have the No. 1 running game in the NFL,” Shanahan said, “that makes a lot of things easier on a quarterback. Not to take anything away from (Bortles). He’s doing exactly what he needs to do and he’s making plays.

“I don’t care what quarterback you are, if you don’t have much of a run game, it’s going to be tough on you. Right now, numbers-wise, he’s got the best one in the NFL. He’s got a defense who gets some turnovers and gets pretty good field position, and he’s done a real good job not turning it over, especially lately, and making some plays with his arm and his legs.”

As well as Bortles, Fournette and the rest of the Jaguars offense have played this season, their defense has been the strength of their team.

“Their linebackers are probably as fast as anyone in the league,” Shanahan said. “Their D-line, they’ve got Pro Bowlers across it and Pro Bowlers as backups, too. They have one of the top corners in free agency last year. They have one of the top corners in the draft two years ago and they have two good safeties.”

On the defensive line, the Jaguars have four players who have recorded at least 7½ sacks this season – Dante Fowler (7½), Malik Jackson (8), Yannick Ngakoue (11) and Calais Campbell (14½).

“Calais is a rare breed,” 49ers right guard Brandon Fusco said in the locker room Thursday. “He’s tall, kind of like (49ers defensive tackle) DeForest Buckner. Big, tall guy. Strong. Has long arms. That creates issues for guys who don’t have as long arms as he does.

“Malik is a guy who will surprise you with quickness on edges, but he also has power, so you have to respect that, too. Two different players, but they work well together.”

Fusco will face both Jackson and Campbell on Sunday.

Left tackle Joe Staley will face Fowler, who’s a former first-round pick, and Ngakoue.

“(Ngakoue) is very, very good,” Staley said Thursday. “His speed is super unique, and he’s got strength, too. He creates a challenge. If guys are worried about one thing, he can counter off of that.”

To go along with their excellent pass rush, the Jaguars have an excellent secondary, too. It’s giving up an average opponent passer rating of 65.2 this season — lowest in the NFL. And three of their four starting defensive backs have intercepted at least four passes.

The Jaguars’ only weakness on defense may be stopping the run.

They’ve given up 4.5 yards per carry — fourth highest in the NFL. But they’ve allowed only six rushing touchdowns this season — second fewest in the NFL.

“Giving up some yards-per-carry is something defenses never want to do,” Shanahan said. “But if (defenses) keep (running backs) out of the end zone, then it doesn’t matter that much. And the way you do that is you’re good on third down and you create turnovers.”

The Jaguars defense is good at both. It ranks third in opponent third-down-conversion percentage and second in creating turnovers.

Shanahan said he looks forward to the challenge.

“When you see a team like that on tape, it’s good to go against them and see where you’re at.”

BUCKNER INJURED

On Thursday, Buckner missed his second practice of the week with an ankle injury. “He’s moving along,” Saleh said. “Trainers have said that he looks good. So, we’ll see how it goes later on in the week.” Buckner hasn’t missed a game this season.

He missed one game as a rookie in 2016.

