Surging teams collide when 49ers meet Jaguars

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will face perhaps their biggest test of the season Sunday when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have won seven of their past eight games. They are the first-place team in the AFC South and the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff race. Their defense ranks first in sacks and fewest points allowed, and their offense ranks sixth in points scored and first in rushing yards.

“They have as much qualities as anyone that it takes to win a Super Bowl,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “A top defense, a very good running game, a good offense, good special teams.”

The Jaguars’ rise happened quickly. Last season, their record was 3-13. And from 2011 to 2016, their record was 22-74.

“They had some low records for a while and they’ve done well with their draft picks,” Shanahan said.

The Jaguars’ first-round pick this year was running back Leonard Fournette. He has rushed for 923 yards and currently is the eighth-leading rusher in the NFL.

“He moves like he’s 200 (pounds) and he hits like he’s 250,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said on Thursday. “He’s a really good complete back.

“(The Jaguars) don’t try to trick you, which I respect. They’ve got conviction in what they are in the run game and they line up and they try to move the pile on the line of scrimmage.”

The Jaguars’ improved run game has helped their quarterback, former first-round pick Blake Bortles.

Until recently, Bortles was considered a bust. He threw 51 interceptions the first three seasons of his career. But this season, he has thrown only eight interceptions, and his quarterback rating is a career-high 89.7. And he’s getting better every week. The past three games, his passer rating has been 128.6.

“Any time you have the No. 1 running game in the NFL,” Shanahan said, “that makes a lot of things easier on a quarterback. Not to take anything away from (Bortles). He’s doing exactly what he needs to do and he’s making plays.

“I don’t care what quarterback you are, if you don’t have much of a run game, it’s going to be tough on you. Right now, numbers-wise, he’s got the best one in the NFL. He’s got a defense who gets some turnovers and gets pretty good field position, and he’s done a real good job not turning it over, especially lately, and making some plays with his arm and his legs.”

As well as Bortles, Fournette and the rest of the Jaguars offense have played this season, their defense has been the strength of their team.

“Their linebackers are probably as fast as anyone in the league,” Shanahan said. “Their D-line, they’ve got Pro Bowlers across it and Pro Bowlers as backups, too. They have one of the top corners in free agency last year. They have one of the top corners in the draft two years ago and they have two good safeties.”

On the defensive line, the Jaguars have four players who have recorded at least 7½ sacks this season – Dante Fowler (7½), Malik Jackson (8), Yannick Ngakoue (11) and Calais Campbell (14½).

“Calais is a rare breed,” 49ers right guard Brandon Fusco said in the locker room Thursday. “He’s tall, kind of like (49ers defensive tackle) DeForest Buckner. Big, tall guy. Strong. Has long arms. That creates issues for guys who don’t have as long arms as he does.