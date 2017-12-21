ALAMEDA — A year ago, Derek Carr was the next big thing, a Pro Bowl selection and viable candidate for the Most Valuable Player award.

The Raiders were 11-3 and headed toward their first playoff berth since 2002.

But the NFL can be fickle, and although Carr is much richer by virtue of a five-year, $125 million contract signed in June, he’s the face of one of the league’s most disappointing teams.

The Raiders are 6-8, need a miracle to reach the postseason and Carr’s numbers, while respectable, are down after two consecutive seasons of eye-opening progress.

When the elite of his position are discussed, Carr’s name has at least temporarily been removed from the conversation. In recent weeks, he’s even been second-fiddle locally to former Senior Bowl teammate Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers.

Coming off the bitter disappointment of fumbling a potential win against the Dallas Cowboys through the end zone, Carr thought back to his rookie year after the Raiders fell to 0-8 (they would eventually get to 0-10).

“Somebody asked me, ‘Is this season ruining you?,’” Carr said Thursday. “I said, ‘Not if I know who I am.’”

Evidence that Carr still knows who he is arrived this week in the form of the Ed Block Courage award, an honor bestowed upon one member of each team by a vote of the players.

“It showed me that obviously I know there are things I can do better, but that my teammates still see me for who I am,” Carr said.

It is given to the player who best exemplifies inspiration, sportsmanship and courage. The player has usually dealt with injury, and often to someone who isn’t necessarily a big name — the last three Raiders winners were Jon Condo, Rod Streater and DJ Hayden.

If there was a scintilla of resentment toward Carr for his contract or the way he conducts himself as the Raiders’ leader, the award goes to somebody else.

Carr broke his right fibula last season, and had a fractured transverse process in his back which caused him to miss one game during the season.

But he’s also remained the same upbeat presence during a tough year as he was when the Raiders were riding high a year ago.

There have been no cracks in the Carr facade despite the pressure of (temporarily) being the NFL’s highest paid player.

“Getting paid, the spotlight’s on you because of the year you had last year, and the expectations people have,” running back Jalen Richard said. “When it’s not fulfilled, everybody is looking at you like you’re the problem. They want to point fingers here and there.

“Derek has remained the same. He hasn’t changed. He’s fought through it.”

Condo, the longest-tenured player on the roster, said, ‘He’s the same D.C. I met five years ago.”

Carr’s passer rating is down from 95.7 to 88.4 heading in to Week 16.

Touchdown passes have dropped from 25 to 20, interceptions are up from six to 10. The late-game magic, other than a 31-30 win against Kansas City, hasn’t been in evidence.

“We just haven’t executed at a high level as a team, to be honest,” Carr said. “There’s definitely decisions and things that can be made that would be better for our team.”