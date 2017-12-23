s
Analysis: Have Raiders already hit their peak?

DIETER KURTENBACH

SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS | December 23, 2017, 7:27PM

| Updated 17 hours ago.

Technically speaking, the Oakland Raiders still have a shot at making the playoffs this year.

About a 5,000-to-1 shot, if you believe the cumulative probability odds of FiveThirtyEight, which reports that the Raiders need a “royal flush to make the playoffs.”

And while, technically, the odds of a royal flush are 649,740-to-1, the point stands: the confluence of events outside of the Raiders’ control necessary for Oakland to make the playoffs is staggering.

The Raiders’ season — realistically speaking — is over, and it will go into the books, without objection, as a disappointment.

And looking back on what went wrong for this team in 2017, while also looking forward to the 2018 season and beyond, one has to wonder: is this as good as it will get for the Raiders?

We can argue and debate over whether the Super Bowl expectations around this team going into this season were unfounded — I believe that they were — but that won’t change the fact that those significant expectations weren’t even close to being met.

That failure should raise concerns: what if the 12 wins from 2016 — driven by an incredible (and probably unsustainable) seven fourth-quarter comebacks — was the franchise’s peak for this decade?

What if the brand of eventful mediocrity that defined the 2015 and 2017 seasons is the real norm for the Jack Del Rio-Derek Carr era?

The quarterback-head coach duo is the most important in the NFL (and perhaps in all of professional sports) and after three years with this duo in place, it’s more than fair to wonder if Del Rio and Carr have what it takes to make this Raider team one that can compete for championships.

After this season, it’s also fair to wonder if the duo has what it takes to return the Raiders to the postseason.

Alas, before the start of the 2017 season, the Raiders tied the franchise’s fate to the two, signing both to contract extensions — a reward for taking the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Carr signed a five-year, $125 million contract with $70.2 million guaranteed; Del Rio extended his contract for four years at around $5 million per season.

These are the men who are going to lead the Raiders for at least one more season.

But this duo doesn’t have a marquee road win after three seasons, and, despite the new deals, they still have serious questions surrounding them going into next year:

Can Del Rio — who has won only one playoff game and has never won a division title in 12 years as an NFL head coach — take a good team (the Raiders are still that, thanks in large part to him) and make it great?

Can Carr — who is as prodigiously talented of a quarterback as any team could ever want — make the transformation from quick-release, dink-and-dunk quarterback with a flair for the dramatic to a weekly game-breaker who can use his strong arm to consistently challenge defenses downfield and his running ability to perplex offensive coordinators?

And will those men have enough help around them to make those difficult (but absolutely possible) leaps?

Numbers show how Garoppolo has transformed 49ers

When Carr signed what was at the time the largest contract in NFL history this past June, he and his agent structured the deal in a way as to theoretically help the Raiders maintain some of the team’s other top talents.

“We figured out a way to do it so that we have the opportunity to sign the other guys that I think are important to this organization,” Carr said. “That was really important to me.”

Carr’s deal allowed right guard Gabe Jackson to sign a five-year extension later that month, and it — along with general manager Reggie McKenzie’s tremendous salary cap management (the Raiders are arguably the most flexible team, as it pertains to the cap, in the NFL this upcoming offseason) — also put the Raiders in position to sign pass rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper to contract extensions over the next two seasons.

Mack is currently eligible for an extension and he’s deserving of the largest contract for a defensive player in NFL history. You can expect the Raiders to re-sign No. 52 to a six-year deal worth around $120 million with $70 million guaranteed (slightly less than Carr’s guarantee).

Cooper, in theory, will be right behind him with an expensive contract extension after next season.

The Raiders are in a fortunate position to hold onto their core players without incident, but the fact remains that this current Raiders roster didn’t get the job done in 2017.

The secondary was a mess, linebacker continues to be a problem position, the defensive line was thin, the best-paid offensive line in football took a major step back, and the Raiders’ wide receivers lead the AFC in dropped passes heading into Week 16.

Despite the big-money contracts and the undeniable greatness of Mack, one has to wonder: is this core that’s set to be locked up long-term good enough to lead the Raiders back to the postseason? Because it’s unlikely there are any big-money free agents coming in to augment it in 2018.

(Having two players — Carr and Mack — taking up nearly 25 percent of the salary cap for next season, with another possible nine-figure contract looming after it, limits the Raiders’ ability to augment this roster via free agency in unquestionable ways.)

The only way this Raiders roster improves in 2018 and beyond is through player progression — particularly with Carr — (that rests on Del Rio and his new coaching staff), and deft roster building on the fringes (through superior talent evaluation in both the draft, especially in late rounds, and in mid-tier or bargain-basement free agents).

Perhaps Carr finds it within himself to become the undeniably great quarterback we’ve seen in flashes in his career on a consistent basis next season.

Perhaps McKenzie nails this upcoming offseason and provides Del Rio and his re-tooled coaching staff an influx of fortune-changing, but inexpensive, talent, particularly surrounding Mack on the defensive side.

And perhaps Del Rio and some new assistant coaches can develop a process to maximize the potential of that talent and game plans to show it off on a weekly basis in 2018.

But after watching the 2017 season, why would any Raiders fan have faith that all three of those things — each equally necessary to making this past season an outlier — will happen?

And, as such, why would any Raiders fan think that the best for this team is yet to come?

