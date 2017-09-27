Previewing Sharks' season: Filling Patrick Marleau's void a tall order

OUTLOOK: The core is still strong with Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns, shutdown D Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Fs Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture. But if the Sharks are able to make up for the loss of Marleau’s 27 goals and go deeper in the playoffs than they did a year ago they will need bounce-back seasons from players like Tomas Hertl, Mikkel Boedker, Joonas Donskoi and Chris Tierney, and someone to emerge from a group of youngsters led by Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Danny O’Regan.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Joe Thornton. The Sharks brought back Thornton, 38, on an $8 million deal with hopes that he will boost his production from a year ago. Thornton had seven goals and 43 assists last season for his fewest points in an 82-game season since 1998-99. Thornton missed the final week of the regular season and the first two playoff games with a left knee injury before returning for the final four games of a first-round loss to Edmonton. He then underwent surgery to repair his MCL and ACL after the season but believes he is even stronger this season.

SAN JOSE — It’s been more than eight years since the San Jose Sharks last played a single game without Patrick Marleau on the ice, much less an entire season.

Marleau’s departure from the Sharks to Toronto this offseason is the end of a two-decade era in San Jose. But with most of the same players back that helped San Jose make it to the Stanley Cup final two seasons ago, the Sharks believe they still have the pieces in place to make another run at a title.

“Guys have got to step up,” forward Logan Couture said. “Whether it’s someone who had a down year last year who’s a veteran or someone that has come up (from the minors) that’s going to step into the NHL lineup and produce. We need someone to do that. We have to do it from within. Hopefully, guys will step up.”

The Sharks took a step back last season after making it all the way to the Stanley Cup final the previous year before losing to Pittsburgh in six games. A late-season slump followed by key injuries to Couture and Joe Thornton helped lead to a six-game loss in the first round to Edmonton.

Marleau, the team’s all-time leading scorer, then took his 27 goals to sign with the Maple Leafs.

The Sharks are counting on filling that role with a mix of young players from the AHL and veterans who had down years last season.

“Our foundation is being able and being very comfortable in 2-1, 1-0 games. But you have to score in this league,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “I think we have scoring in here. We got to get it out.”

Here are some things to watch this season:

POWERLESS PLAY

For years, San Jose’s success depended heavily on a potent power play. With the play-making of Thornton and finishing skills of players like Joe Pavelski and Marleau, opposing teams often feared taking penalties.

That changed last year when San Jose ranked 25th in the league at 16.7 percent, too often relying on Brent Burns’ big shot from the blue line.

The Sharks will need to make some changes with Marleau gone and there could be some other tinkering as well.

“That’s a big part of our offense,” DeBoer said. “It’s always been a weapon here. Two years ago it was a weapon. It was top in the league. We didn’t do a lot differently last year from the year before. It didn’t work.”

JUMBO’S HEALTH

While Marleau left, Thornton returned at age 38.

Thornton missed the final week of the regular season and the first two playoff games with a left knee injury before returning for the final four games of a first-round loss to Edmonton.

BOUNCE-BACK SEASONS

The Sharks are counting on rebound years from several players who struggled last season. Tomas Hertl, Joonas Donskoi and Chris Tierney all played major roles in the 2016 Stanley Cup run but didn’t back that up last year. Mikkel Boedker was supposed to add speed and another scoring threat to San Jose’s attack, but was limited to 10 goals and often had his ice time limited because of ineffectiveness.