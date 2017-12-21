SAN JOSE — Kevin Labanc had a career night Thursday as he assisted on three goals and scored the winner in overtime to help the Sharks to a wild 5-4 victory against the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center.

Labanc took a pass from Tomas Hertl and scored past Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom with 3:07 left in overtime for his first goal since Oct. 14, a stretch of 23 games.

Up until Labanc’s goal, Joe Thornton and the Sharks’ power play did just about everything possible to make up for some shoddy overall play on the defensive end.

Thornton had two goals and an assist with the man advantage, but the Sharks also allowed four even-strength goals in regulation time.

The Sharks’ power play unit struck three times Thursday and has accounted for 12 goals over the past seven games, easily its most dominant stretch of the season as the unit was ranked 11th in the NHL (20.5 percent) coming into Thursday. Before this recent hot streak, the Sharks were ranked 27th in the league at 16.7 percent.

Thornton’s second power play goal gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead at the 6:29 mark of the second period. He later assisted on a Hertl goal with 1:04 to go in the second.

While the power play was heating up, team defense hit the skids as the Sharks had allowed 18 goals on a manned net over those same six games.

The Canucks got second-period goals from Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser, as they outshot the Sharks at one point in the middle frame 19-4. Boeser’s goal, a backhander from in close past Sharks goalie Aaron Dell, came after a Vancouver odd-man rush.

It was the Sharks’ second consecutive game without Logan Couture, who was concussed last Saturday in Vancouver on a check from Canucks forward Alexander Burmistrov and is out indefinitely.