Steve Kerr has dealt with his team disintegrating on the biggest stage in its sport, so he reportedly had some poignant advice for Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

The Warriors coach shared with ESPN his insights to Quinn after Atlanta’s historic collapse in Super Bowl XI.

“I think certain games, certain losses, probably will stay with you forever. That loss will never leave Dan or any of those guys,” Kerr said. “But you know what? It’s life, and you go back to work the next day, and you go out to dinner with your family, or you go to your kid’s baseball game, or you go out to a movie with some friends, go to a bar, and you start living again.

“You’ve got to remember it’s not the end of the world, even though some people actually want you to feel like it is. But you can’t live your life that way. If you feel like it’s the end of the world, you’re not going to be very happy. So you pout, and you dwell on it for a while, and life goes on.”

Kerr said he waited a week to reach out, since he figured Quinn would have plenty of sympathy text messages — something Kerr experienced by receiving about 50 texts after Golden State’s 2016 NBA Finals collapse.