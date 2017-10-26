The 22 points Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson scored in Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors not only helped his team to victory but will help victims of the Wine Country fires to the tune of $22,000.



Thompson announced Oct. 20 that he will donate $1,000 a point to the North Bay Fire Relief fund for each point he scored Wednesday, as well as during home games on Friday and Sunday. The fund was established by the Press Democrat, Redwood Credit Union and state senator Mike McGuire.

As reported by KNBR, the star hopes to raise $250,000 for the relief efforts. Anta, the company that produces his shoe, will match every dollar he raises.

"I've been here for seven years and I know a lot of people from the North Bay come to watch us play," said Thompson. "And a lot of them lost their homes and everything they had. Even loved ones. ... I talk about wanting to be big in the community in the Bay Area so this was a great step toward that," he said.

Help Thompson reach his goal by pledging any amount at pledgeit.org/klay.