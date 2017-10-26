Warriors' Stephen Curry on a free-throw hot streak

OAKLAND — If there is one obvious thing about the Warriors’ season at this early stage, it’s that Stephen Curry apparently doesn’t plan on missing a free throw all year. He’s made 47 in a row with barely a brush of the rim, let alone a clank and favorable bounce or roll off iron.

It’s been amazing to watch, and if anyone knows about the probability of a perfect year from the line, it’s coach Steve Kerr. He nearly did it. In his one season with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2001-02, counting playoffs, he missed just one free throw over 68 games played.

Then again, there should probably be an asterisk. Kerr only had 45 attempts in those 68 games, going 39 for 40 in the regular season and 5 for 5 in the playoffs, for a sweet percentage of 97.8. But Curry has already surpassed Kerr’s attempts total for that entire year in the first five games with his 47, while shooting at 100 percent.

“Forty-seven free throws was like a whole season for me,” confirmed Kerr, who never attempted more than 97 in any of his 15 seasons.

Those facts serve to raise a question: What’s more significant — Curry’s incredible accuracy so far or the development that over the first five games, he’s averaging 9.4 free throw attempts, more than double his career average of 3.9?

For Warriors player development consultant Steve Nash, like Curry a two-time MVP and a great all-time free-throw shooter — 90.4 percent — it’s an easy answer: Line productivity trumps accuracy. Great as he was, Nash averaged just 2.8 free-throw attempts per game for his career, and he’s definitely noticed Curry’s dramatic uptick.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Nash said. “I didn’t get to the line as much as I would have liked. But I think Steph is a little better athlete than I was, so he’s able to draw more fouls. He’s also such a threat, he can manipulate the defense and draw fouls that way.

“I love to see it. When he attacks the basket, it opens up everything for him and his teammates, and it puts defenses in really bad positions. He’s soon to become the greatest free-throw shooter of all time, and he’s also such a threat from deep, the more dimensions he throws at the defense, the more difficult the decisions and the schemes become to stop him.”

It’s a small sample size, and it remains to be seen if he can continue shooting at his current attempt rate, but it seems pretty clear Curry is looking to take more concerted advantage of his accuracy at the line, streak or no streak.

Of the streak itself, Curry is very reluctant to talk at length. He knows his count and amount and he doesn’t want to jinx himself.

To be sure, there are some record targets drawing close. Counting the two free throws he made at the end of the 2017 regular season, he has 49 in a row, which is just three shy of his personal NBA best of 52. He’s 11 away from the Warriors’ all-time streak of 60 set in 1976 by Rick Barry. He has a ways to go to challenge the all-time NBA mark, 97 in a row by Minnesota’s Michael Williams in 1993.