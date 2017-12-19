s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Kevin Durant shoots Warriors past Lakers 116-114 in OT

GREG BEACHAM
ASSOCIATED PRESS | December 19, 2017

LOS ANGELES — On the night the Los Angeles Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryant's jerseys, Kevin Durant provided his own tribute with a deadly accurate impression of the Black Mamba.

Durant couldn't hit a shot early on, but simply refused to stop launching.

And when the game was finally on the line, he didn't miss.

Durant scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking 22-foot jumper with 7.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Lakers 116-114 Monday for their ninth consecutive victory.

Klay Thompson had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the defending NBA champions predictably dampened a celebratory night for the Lakers, who honored Bryant with a halftime ceremony.

"That was for Kobe Night," Durant said with a grin. "I had to get them up for Kob."

Durant and Thompson combined to miss 31 of their first 40 shots, allowing the Lakers to keep it close. Durant was 6 for 25 in regulation but he went 4 for 4 in overtime, capped by the pure go-ahead jumper that eventually won it.

Stephen Curry missed his fifth straight game with a sprained ankle, and Draymond Green sat out for the fourth time in five games with right shoulder soreness. Durant and the Warriors still hit enough big buckets to handle the Lakers, but only after plenty of misses.

"I've had so many bad shooting nights, and I know that it makes just for a better player," Durant said. "I got better tonight. I fought through it, I was able to make some shots down the stretch, and I feel more confident going into my next game shooting the ball."

The Lakers missed several opportunities down the regulation stretch to seize control of the game. They also had a chance to tie it at the end, but David West blocked Lonzo Ball's shot and Brandon Ingram couldn't beat the buzzer.

"The past two years, we've got blown out of games (like this)," said Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., whose eight points included a thunderous dunk over Durant that brought the crowd to its feet. "Now we're taking these guys to overtime, and it's going down to the last shot. That's a huge step in growth. Now the next step is winning these games."

Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points in a reserve role and Ingram added 19 for the Lakers, who have lost three straight and eight of 10. Ball had 16 points, six assists and six rebounds.

BIG FINISH

The Warriors nursed a narrow lead in the fourth period despite their two stars' shooting struggles, but Ingram drove for the tying layup with 27 seconds left. After Durant missed, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drove downcourt with the crowd on its feet and a chance to emulate Kobe on a late game-winner.

But Caldwell-Pope badly missed his long jumper at the buzzer. He finished with 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Bryant didn't stick around for overtime, leaving with his family.

KOBE'S NIGHT

The Lakers saluted Bryant by hanging his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys high above the Staples Center court during a ceremony attended by dozens of his former teammates and competitors, from Shaquille O'Neal to Allen Iverson. Bryant is the leading scorer in franchise history, and Magic Johnson declared him "the greatest who ever wore the purple and gold." Bryant spent his brief remarks thanking his friends and the Lakers before addressing his three daughters at courtside: "If you do the work, work hard enough, then dreams come true."

Most Popular Stories
Ukiah pot bust pits law against licensed marijuana businesses
What Sonoma County was like in 1977
Photos Of The Year 2017 By PD's Christopher Chung
Photos Of The Year 2017 By PD's John Burgess
DUI checkpoint slated for Santa Rosa

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State played its final road game of 2017. ... The Warriors will host the Lakers in Oakland on Friday night.

Lakers: Ingram left briefly in the third quarter after taking a hard fall underneath the basket. He had a bruise on his right cheek, but felt good enough to continue.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Lakers: At the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Most Popular Stories
Ukiah pot bust pits law against licensed marijuana businesses
Photos Of The Year 2017 By PD's John Burgess
Q&A: California’s top cannabis regulator on legalization
A la carte: Food and wine fun in Northern California
Photos Of The Year 2017 By PD's Christopher Chung
DUI checkpoint slated for Santa Rosa
What Sonoma County was like in 1977
Headwaters of the Laguna de Santa Rosa...in Cotati?
Show Comment