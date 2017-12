Warriors keep winning despite injuries

OAKLAND — Kevin Durant had 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four blocks, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-106 on Friday night for their 11th consecutive victory.

Rookie Jordan Bell recorded his first career double-double with season bests of 20 points and 10 rebounds, making a key layup with 2:45 to go and dunking a minute later. Klay Thompson scored 16 points and Draymond Green added 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as he came back from a shoulder injury for the defending champions.

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points and fellow rookie Lonzo Ball had 24 points with five 3-pointers in his first visit to Oracle Arena.

Julius Randle added 21 points off the bench for Los Angeles, which snapped the Rockets’ 14-game winning streak Wednesday night in Houston.

Durant shot 9 for 20 in the Warriors’ 10th win in a row at home against the Lakers and sixth overall after Golden State outlasted the Lakers in overtime Monday night in Los Angeles.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Lakers coach and former top Golden State assistant Luke Walton had a nice chat near the Warriors bench after the final buzzer.

Still without two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Golden State got some much-needed reinforcements.

Green returned after missing five of six games with soreness in his right shoulder, while Andre Iguodala also was back after sitting out Wednesday night’s win against Memphis with flu-like symptoms.

The Lakers, who trailed by as many as 23 in the third quarter before getting within 84-72 going into the final 12 minutes, briefly took their first lead of the night at 89-88 on Randle’s 3-pointer with 7:43 remaining.

Los Angeles cut the lead to 86-81 on a steal by Josh Hart and Kuzma’s layup with 9:39 left, then 88-86 when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer at the 8:09 mark.

TIP-INS

Lakers: C Brook Lopez missed his second game in a row with a sprained right ankle. ... Los Angeles shot 11 for 29 from long range after making 15 3-pointers against the Rockets two days earlier. The Lakers shot 33.3 percent in getting outscored 34-20 in the second quarter to fall behind 61-44 at halftime.

Warriors: Durant went 12 for 13 at the line — making his first seven — to go over the 1,000 mark for career free throws. ... Shaun Livingston (sore right knee) and Zaza Pachulia (left shoulder soreness) were still out for Golden State. Pachulia missed his sixth game in a row and seventh in eight, while Livingston sat out his third in a row. ... Golden State went 13 for 24 (54.2 percent) in the second.

LAKERS PLAYER UNDER CLOSE WATCH

Caldwell-Pope started and had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. He is serving a 25-day sentence at an Orange County detention center after violating his probation on a drunken driving arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

Caldwell-Pope is allowed to leave the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center for practice and Lakers games in California under a work-release program, but must wear a GPS monitor outside the facility.

Caldwell-Pope had missed two road games, and wasn’t to travel for games in Houston on Dec. 31 and Minnesota on Jan. 1.