CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is very serious about coming home to be part of pro sports in Charlotte.

Only this wouldn’t be about becoming a Charlotte Hornet.

Former Davidson star Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, mentioned recently on Twitter he’d like to be part of the group that buys the NFL Carolina Panthers. In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Curry reinforced how serious he is, after Panthers owner Jerry Richardson said the team will be sold.

“I’m serious. I’m really serious about that,” said Curry, a passionate Panthers fan who was chosen to beat the “Keep Pounding” drum before Super Bowl 50.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity to impact my hometown. Just an unprecedented, unique situation, and knowing kind of what the storylines are around the NFL right now, maybe having a hand in that.”

Curry has been increasingly vocal in social activism of late. Among the issues Curry might have referenced: Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick going unsigned this season after protesting what he views as social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem for some games.

Kaepernick is reportedly interested in being part of a group rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is assembling to make a bid for the Panthers. Curry first mentioned interest in owning a piece of the Panthers in response to Combs’ tweet.

Curry certainly has the money to invest: Curry signed a record-setting five-year extension with the Warriors in the summer, worth more than $200 million.

Also, he has a wide range of endorsements, most prominently shoes and apparel with Under Armour. Forbes magazine estimated Curry will earn in excess of $80 million in 2018.

“We’ll see how that plays out, and take whoever along (for the) ride with me,” Curry said of exploring Panthers ownership. “Whoever wants to come watch Cam (Newton) and everybody, hopefully win Super Bowls.”

Burning question: If Curry does buy a piece of the Panthers, shouldn’t he also demand a trade to the Hornets to be closer to his investment?