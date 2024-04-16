How rich is Mark Zuckerberg? Here are the 10 wealthiest California billionaires, Forbes says

Three California residents are among the 10 richest people in the world, according to Forbes.

Silicon Valley icons Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison and Larry Page had a combined net worth of $432 billion as of April 2, the business magazine said.

Forbes recently released its annual World’s Billionaires List, ranking the wealthiest people across the globe.

Bernard Arnault, the French businessman who oversees the LVMH fashion and cosmetics empire, was no. 1 on the list with a net worth of $233 billion.

FILE - Elon Musk appears at an event in London, on Nov. 2, 2023. A crusading Brazilian Supreme Court justice included Musk as a target in an ongoing investigation over the dissemination of fake news and opened a separate investigation late Sunday, April 7, 2024, into the executive for alleged obstruction. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File)

Elon Musk, whose companies include Tesla and Space X, came in second place and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was third.

In 2024, the United States had the most billionaires of any nation, Forbes said, with 813 billionaires worth a combined $5.7 trillion.

Here’s how California’s richest billionaires ranked.

What do California’s richest billionaires have in common?

A look at the wealthiest California billionaires on Forbes’ list revealed some common threads.

Nine out of the top 10 richest billionaires in the Golden State found their fortunes in the field of technology. Only one — real estate tycoon Donald Bren — made his money in a different industry.

The majority of California’s 10 wealthiest men — and yes, they’re all men — call the Bay Area home.

Most of them are married, and seven out of the 10 billionaires have children.

By and large, California’s 10 richest billionaires share a pedigreed background in higher education. Three attended Ivy League schools, while three graduated from Stanford University.

The billionaires’ average age is 58 years old.

Zuckerberg and Dustin Moskovitz, who are both 39, are at the low end of the age spectrum, and Bren is on the upper end at age 91.

How wealthy is Mark Zuckerberg? Larry Ellison?

These are the 10 wealthiest Californians on Forbes’ 2024 Billionaires list, organized by net worth.

Mark Zuckerberg

Who is he?Co-founder of Meta Platforms, which owns social media companies Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp

How rich is he?Zuckerberg had a $177 billion net worth when Forbes published its 2024 World’s Billionaires list on April 2. He had a real-time net worth of $179.1 billion as of Friday.

Where does he live? Palo Alto

Where does he rank? No. 4 on Forbes’ 2024 World’s Billionaires list

In this Oct. 5, 2011 photo, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison speaks during the Oracle OpenWorld Keynote in San Francisco. Ellison has reached a deal to buy 98 percent of the island of Lanai from its current owner, Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie said Wednesday, June 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Larry Ellison

Who is he? Co-founder, chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of software giant Oracle

How rich is he? $141 billion net worth; $149.5 billion real-time net worth as of Friday

Where does he live? Woodside

Where does he rank? No. 5

FILE - Google co-founders Sergey Brin, left, and Larry Page pose at company headquarters Jan.15, 2004, in Mountain View, Calif. Page and Brin unveiled Gmail 20 years ago on April Fool's Day. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Larry Page

Who is he? Co-founder, board member and former CEO of Alphabet, parent company of Google

How rich is he?$114 billion net worth, $130.9 billion real-time net worth as of Friday

Where does he live? Palo Alto

Where does he rank? No. 10

Page landed on a previous Forbes list, ranking the richest person in every U.S. state, in 2023.

Sergey Brin

Who is he? Co-founder, board member and former president of Alphabet

How rich is he? $110 billion net worth, $125.9 billion real-time net worth as of Friday

Where does he live?Los Altos

Where does he rank?No. 11

Jenson Huang

Who is he?Co-founder, CEO and resident of software company NVIDIA

How rich is he?$77 billion net worth, $77.8 billion real-time net worth as of Friday

Where does he live?Los Altos

Where does he rank? No. 20

Eric Schmidt

Who is he?Former Google CEO and co-founder of venture capital firm Innovation Endeavors

How rich is he? $20.6 billion net worth, $23.1 billion real-time net worth as of Friday

Where does he live?Atherton

Where does he rank?No. 94

Dustin Moskovitz

Who is he? Co-founder of Facebook and workflow software company Asana

How rich is he? $18.3 billion net worth, $18 billion real-time net worth as of Friday

Where does he live?San Francisco

Where does he rank? No. 103

Donald Bren

Who is he?Chairman of real estate company Irvine Company

How rich is he?$18 billion net worth and real-time net worth as of Friday

Where does he live?Newport Beach

Where does he rank? No. 104

Jan Koum

Who is he? Co-founder and CEO of mobile messaging service WhatsApp

How rich is he? $16.1 billion net worth and real-time net worth as of Friday

Where does he live?Atherton

Where does he rank?No. 117

Henry Samueli

Who is he?Co-founder, chairman and chief technology officer of semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom

How rich is he?$14.1 billion, $14.4 billion real-time net worth as of Friday

Where does he live? Newport Beach

Where does he rank? No. 132

