Subscribe

28 well-known family-owned businesses in Sonoma County

ELISSA CHUDWIN AND GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 18, 2021, 6:25AM
Updated 43 minutes ago

It takes a special kind of family to be savvy enough to open a business together, and several in Sonoma County have stood the test of time.

We’ve compiled some of the most popular local family-owned businesses in the gallery above.

All of the businesses included have brick-and-mortar operations, at least five employees and remain open to this day.

This list isn’t comprehensive, so let us know what we missed by emailing onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette