52 Sonoma County businesses that have stood the test of time

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 16, 2021, 6:40AM
Updated 11 hours ago

Dozens of local businesses have thrived over the years in Sonoma County, weathering recessions, rising costs of real estate, natural disasters and, now, a pandemic.

Some of these businesses’ roots trace back to the mid-19th century, and others have remained in the same family since their inception decades ago.

Click through the gallery above for 52 Sonoma County businesses that have been around for 30 years or longer.

