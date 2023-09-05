85,000 TOMY highchairs recalled after reports of 2 dozen falls

More than 85,000 highchairs sold online and at retailers across North America are being recalled after reports of two dozen falls related to the chairs, according to federal regulators.

TOMY International, a toy and nursery company, is voluntarily recalling about 83,000 Boon Flair and Flair Elite model highchairs in the United States and an additional 2,850 that were sold in Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The bolts used to secure the seat to the base can loosen and become a falling hazard, the commission said. The company said it had received 34 reports of the chair’s separating from the base. Two dozen of those cases led to falls resulting in 11 injuries, such as bruising or scratches.

The company and federal regulators recommend customers stop using the chairs and contact TOMY for a free repair kit, which can be ordered at the company’s website.

“We want to ensure that your child has only the safest products we can offer and will work to remedy this situation promptly — with your child’s safety and your trust in mind,” the company said in a statement.

The chairs were sold online and at brick-and-mortar stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and Toys “R” Us.

The Flair Elite models were sold from 2008 to 2009. The Flair models were sold from January 2008 through February 2017.

Customers can check the model numbers on the chairs to determine whether they were part of the recall.