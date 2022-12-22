‘A complete 360’: Local retailers seeing sales spike as shoppers buy last-minute holiday gifts

December started off with slow sales, but local retailers are seeing an increase of sales, shoppers as the holidays round the corner.|
SARA EDWARDS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 22, 2022, 3:36PM
Updated 17 minutes ago

‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the shops, consumers were rushing to make those last-minute stops.

With Christmas morning now just hours away, local merchants are seeing a jump in sales as customers grab those final presents before the holiday weekend closes out an inflation-concerned shopping season.

The post-Thanksgiving rush opened with slower sales, even as retailers hoped for a business pick-me-up as December days clicked by. Those last-minute-I’m-in-a-rush shoppers have fulfilled those holiday wishes for many merchants.

The Press Democrat did a final check-in with small business retailers to see how the final days of holiday shopping are going. Here’s what we learned:

Made Local Marketplace

2421 Magowan Dr., Santa Rosa

iheartsantarosa.com

It’s the second year that Made Local Marketplace has operated in Montgomery Village.

Owner Willow Peterson said this year’s holiday sales aren’t keeping pace with2021 due to economic uncertainty and inflation concerns. But she is still happy with the results.

“Last year was a huge learning experience for us,” she said. “We doubled our sales and had a gangbuster December.”

Peterson said the shop this year has had really good sales since Saturday. Normally, the best sales for the store happen on Christmas Eve, but the past few days of sales alone have beat that norm.

“We were slower than normal in the first couple weeks (of December) and now we’re pushing above normal just in this last week,” Peterson said. “Last year felt more spread out for sure, and this year seems a little more last minute.”

Peterson said customers are more conscious of their budget and carefully watching how much they spend this year. She added that because more people are working this year vs. last year, people have less time prior to the week before Christmas to get their shopping done.

“Now, they’re out in full force,” she said. “We’re feeling a lot of appreciation and good spirits among the customers, and we’ve been loving it.”

Trace & Jess and Let It Fly Men’s Apparel

9061 Windsor Road., Windsor

traceandjess.com and letitflywindsor.com

Jessica Foell and her mom, Trace, who opened their women’s boutique Trace & Jess and men’s shop Let It Fly Apparel in 2020 and 2021, respectively, had a strong turnout for Black Friday sales.

But traffic slowed at the beginning of December.

They predicted their holiday rush of shoppers would happen the closer it got to Christmas. Their predictions came true when they opened Monday morning and have posted strong sales throughout the week.

“It’s really done a complete 360,” Jessica said. “This whole past week has felt like it’s the Christmas season, and it’s been pretty crazy to be honest.”

To help encourage sales, the pair bought holiday gift bags to set up a wrapping station at the stores for customers. Trace said sales are still down from last year, but this week’s sales activity has been comparable.

Trace added she and Jessica will be happy if this is the norm for holiday sales.

“I also really think it depends on where Christmas falls for us,” she said. “Even (this past) Monday, where we’re usually closed, was one of our busiest days that we’ve had.”

“We’ll be open Christmas Eve, so we should have another great three days (of sales) ahead of us,” Jessica said.

Stones Throw

8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati

stonesthrowgifts.com

Stones Throw is a gift shop that has been selling crystals, local art gifts and wellness products for the past eight years.

It’s an offset of the Songbird Community Healing Center, which opened 15 years ago and provides space for such wellness services as Reiki sessions and psychotherapy.

Owner Jasmine Gold said 2021 was a very strong year for business with sales exceeding her expectations after a year of COVID hurt holiday sales. Sales this year have been down about 30% from the previous year, Gold said.

Consumers are buying less and putting those sales mostly on credit cards.

“Last year, we had an amazing, phenomenal year,” Gold said. “But this year, we’re reversed.”

Gold said 2021, overall, was a good year for business because people weren’t doing much traveling due to COVID. Even during the summer, which is typically a slower time because the shop doesn’t get tourist traffic, the shop saw good sales.

“This year, we had inflation, the war (in Ukraine) and high gas prices along with people traveling more, so there’s less money they have to spend,” Gold said. “It still seems like sales are going to be on target.”

Corrick’s Stationary, Gallery & Gifts

637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa

corricks.com

Corrick’s owner Keven Brown said this year’s holiday sales have been better than last year’s holiday sales, thanks to a rush from local shoppers. He said the days leading up to Christmas are always long ones with staff staying after hours to continue wrapping gifts.

“It’s been a little bit crazy,” he said, noting the two days before Christmas Eve are always the biggest days for Corrick’s sales. “Sometimes Christmas Eve as well, even though we close early.”

Brown said this year, the store has steadily had better sales each month. While the store usually depends on holiday sales, the past few months before were also doing well even with inflation concerns and economic uncertainty at the top of consumers’ minds.

“I think people also realize that a lot of stores have (closed),” Brown said. “But people are coming out and shopping local and supporting local businesses.”

Sunnyside Cottage

599 Montecito Center, Santa Rosa

shop.sunnysidecottagegifts.com

Sunnyside Cottage is a nostalgic gift shop that opened in 2004 where owner Debbie McCormick could help customers relive their childhoods with toys, books or trinkets they grew up with.

She said the shop’s holiday sales are up a little bit from last year with steady business carrying through this year.

“The day before Christmas Eve and Christmas Eve are always my two biggest days of the year,” McCormick said.

While there haven’t been lines going out of the doorway, McCormick believes it could be because they set up a second cash register for this year to help people move through the store quicker.

“We have a steady clientele and being next to Oliver’s is a real blessing for us,” McCormick said, adding that business picks up the closer Christmas gets.

Rust

6780 McKinley Ave., Sebastopol

rustboutique.com

Rust is a women’s clothing boutique in Sebastopol where owner Alice Briggs has been helping women pick outfits and accessories for their holiday gatherings for the past five years.

She said people were feeling more comfortable going out in public with masks on and gathering with friends to celebrate the holidays this year, but she saw a major reduction before Christmas week because of COVID outbreaks.

Holiday sales were still good and solid this year, Briggs said. But it’s been hard to compare holiday sales this year to previous seasons because of wildfires and how COVID affected her business.

She also said customers have been more conservative with their spending these past few months due to economic uncertainty.

“It’s been a hard five years to really have anything to compare,” she said.

“(Sales are) kind of the same. It’s been pretty normal with a steady flow, but nothing crazy or out of the ordinary.”

Sara Edwards is the small business and consumer reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.

Sara Edwards

Business reporter

Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor