‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the shops, consumers were rushing to make those last-minute stops.

With Christmas morning now just hours away, local merchants are seeing a jump in sales as customers grab those final presents before the holiday weekend closes out an inflation-concerned shopping season.

The post-Thanksgiving rush opened with slower sales, even as retailers hoped for a business pick-me-up as December days clicked by. Those last-minute-I’m-in-a-rush shoppers have fulfilled those holiday wishes for many merchants.

The Press Democrat did a final check-in with small business retailers to see how the final days of holiday shopping are going. Here’s what we learned:

Made Local Marketplace

2421 Magowan Dr., Santa Rosa

iheartsantarosa.com

It’s the second year that Made Local Marketplace has operated in Montgomery Village.

Owner Willow Peterson said this year’s holiday sales aren’t keeping pace with2021 due to economic uncertainty and inflation concerns. But she is still happy with the results.

“Last year was a huge learning experience for us,” she said. “We doubled our sales and had a gangbuster December.”

Peterson said the shop this year has had really good sales since Saturday. Normally, the best sales for the store happen on Christmas Eve, but the past few days of sales alone have beat that norm.

“We were slower than normal in the first couple weeks (of December) and now we’re pushing above normal just in this last week,” Peterson said. “Last year felt more spread out for sure, and this year seems a little more last minute.”

Peterson said customers are more conscious of their budget and carefully watching how much they spend this year. She added that because more people are working this year vs. last year, people have less time prior to the week before Christmas to get their shopping done.

“Now, they’re out in full force,” she said. “We’re feeling a lot of appreciation and good spirits among the customers, and we’ve been loving it.”

Trace & Jess and Let It Fly Men’s Apparel

9061 Windsor Road., Windsor

traceandjess.com and letitflywindsor.com

Jessica Foell and her mom, Trace, who opened their women’s boutique Trace & Jess and men’s shop Let It Fly Apparel in 2020 and 2021, respectively, had a strong turnout for Black Friday sales.

But traffic slowed at the beginning of December.

They predicted their holiday rush of shoppers would happen the closer it got to Christmas. Their predictions came true when they opened Monday morning and have posted strong sales throughout the week.

“It’s really done a complete 360,” Jessica said. “This whole past week has felt like it’s the Christmas season, and it’s been pretty crazy to be honest.”

To help encourage sales, the pair bought holiday gift bags to set up a wrapping station at the stores for customers. Trace said sales are still down from last year, but this week’s sales activity has been comparable.

Trace added she and Jessica will be happy if this is the norm for holiday sales.

“I also really think it depends on where Christmas falls for us,” she said. “Even (this past) Monday, where we’re usually closed, was one of our busiest days that we’ve had.”

“We’ll be open Christmas Eve, so we should have another great three days (of sales) ahead of us,” Jessica said.

Stones Throw

8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati

stonesthrowgifts.com

Stones Throw is a gift shop that has been selling crystals, local art gifts and wellness products for the past eight years.

It’s an offset of the Songbird Community Healing Center, which opened 15 years ago and provides space for such wellness services as Reiki sessions and psychotherapy.

Owner Jasmine Gold said 2021 was a very strong year for business with sales exceeding her expectations after a year of COVID hurt holiday sales. Sales this year have been down about 30% from the previous year, Gold said.

Consumers are buying less and putting those sales mostly on credit cards.

“Last year, we had an amazing, phenomenal year,” Gold said. “But this year, we’re reversed.”

Gold said 2021, overall, was a good year for business because people weren’t doing much traveling due to COVID. Even during the summer, which is typically a slower time because the shop doesn’t get tourist traffic, the shop saw good sales.

“This year, we had inflation, the war (in Ukraine) and high gas prices along with people traveling more, so there’s less money they have to spend,” Gold said. “It still seems like sales are going to be on target.”

Corrick’s Stationary, Gallery & Gifts

637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa