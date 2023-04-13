A plan to ban TikTok in Montana is a preview for the rest of the country

Lawmakers in Washington are pushing for an outright ban of TikTok on U.S. soil. Montana might beat them to it.

The state’s Legislature is further along than any other body in the United States to passing a ban of the popular Chinese-owned video app, which has faced scrutiny for whether it is handing sensitive data about Americans to Beijing. A Montana bill to block the app was introduced in February, and the state Senate approved it last month. The state House, where the bill has a strong chance of passing after two more votes, is scheduled to consider it Thursday.

Along the way, the proposal has encountered obstacles. A major internet provider said it could not block TikTok in Montana, prompting lawmakers to rewrite the legislation. A trade group funded by Apple and Google, which operate the app stores that would be forbidden to carry the app, also declared that it was impossible for the companies to prevent access to TikTok in a single state.

And the lobbying has been intense. Critics of China have appeared at hearings supporting the bill. To strike back, TikTok has pushed its users to oppose the legislation by calling and emailing Montana’s Republican governor, Greg Gianforte. A spokesperson for Gianforte said he would “carefully consider any bill the Legislature sends to his desk” and noted that he had already banned TikTok on state devices.

The fight in Montana is a preview of what the United States might confront at a national level if lawmakers or the White House tries to enact a nationwide ban of TikTok. Even if legislation disallowing the app is passed, carrying out a ban is technologically difficult and would involve companies across the digital economy.

TikTok could foment a backlash among its 150 million U.S. users. And any ban is likely to face legal challenges, with courts shooting down an attempt by former President Donald Trump to block TikTok in 2020.

Montana’s attorney general, Austin Knudsen, whose office drafted the bill, acknowledged that enacting a state TikTok ban would be difficult.

“We’re under no illusions that this is not going to get challenged,” he said in an interview. “I think this is the next frontier in First Amendment jurisprudence that’s probably going to have to come from the U.S. Supreme Court. And I think that’s probably where this is headed.”

The proposed ban would take effect in 2024.

The moves in Montana are part of a intensifying technological cold war between the United States and China, with TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, caught in the middle.

Last month, members of Congress grilled Shou Chew, TikTok’s CEO, for roughly five hours about whether the app could provide data to the Chinese government or be used to spread propaganda. In the past five years, U.S. officials have also cut off Chinese telecom companies from major suppliers, subsidized stateside manufacturers to compete with Asian chipmakers and forced a Chinese company to sell the dating app Grindr.

Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, said in a statement that there were “thousands of TikTok creators and users in Montana” who “deserve to have a seat at the table in any conversation that impacts them and their livelihoods.” TikTok has denied giving user data to the Chinese government.

Knudsen, a Republican, said his team had received scores of complaints from parents about TikTok content referring to drugs, suicide or pornography. As the state’s legislative session approached this year, his office began looking at the idea of fully banning the app.

The political environment is friendly to a ban. Montanans are already protective of their personal privacy, state politicians said. Then, in early February, a Chinese spy balloon passed over the state, drawing national attention and heightening concerns about Beijing’s espionage.

“Frankly, the Chinese did us a favor by floating that spy balloon over Montana when they did,” Knudsen said. After his office wrote the bill, state Sen. Shelley Vance, a Republican, introduced it on Feb. 20.

The first version of the proposal, which included fines for internet service providers and app stores if they helped to distribute the app, as well as TikTok if it continued to operate in the state, drew little attention when the state Senate’s Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee considered it on Feb. 27.

At one point in that hearing, a lobbyist for AT&T stood up and announced that the company opposed the bill. He said it was “not workable” for internet service providers to put a TikTok ban into effect. He said AT&T was discussing a change with the bill’s sponsors that would allow the company to withdraw its opposition to the measure.