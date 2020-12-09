AAA Northern California buys McLea’s Tire & Automotive Centers in Sonoma County

The family that’s operated McLea's Tire & Automotive Centers in Sonoma County for decades has sold its five stores to AAA Northern California, expanding the automobile club’s auto repair business.

Brothers Les and Rick McLea sold their business for an undisclosed amount to the Walnut Creek-based organization, which now has 12 AAA Auto Repair Centers.

"Many companies have approached us over the years," Les McLea said in a prepared statement released Tuesday. "As lifelong AAA Members and with over 20 years in the AAA-approved auto repair program, we know AAA Northern California will continue to put customers and community first."

The family had operated the business for 40 years in Sonoma County, with the first auto and tire repair shop opened by Bill McLea. Les and Rick's sons Darren, Brandon and Reece McLea will continue in leadership roles with the AAA auto repair centers.

"We are honored to continue what the McLeas have built over the past four decades," said Simon Jones, vice president of auto repair for AAA Northern California. "We are committed to providing trustworthy maintenance and repair McLea's customers have come to expect."

As part of the transaction, AAA Northern California will make a $10,000 contribution this week to Santa Rosa Junior College for its automotive technology program.

"The need for trained technicians continues to grow," said Dave Lemmer, SRJC automotive program coordinator. "Thanks to donations such as AAA Northern California's, our program can continue to provide state-of-the-art hands-on learning activities to technicians in training."

AAA Northern California opened its first auto repair center in Northern California in 2013 in San Jose to add to its services, spokesman Sergio Avila said. The nonprofit mutual benefit corporation also operates a home security business.

“We’re known for roadside assistance that our members can count on, but we are always looking for ways to provide more value, not only to our members but to our communities as a whole,” Avila said.

Customers do not have to be AAA members to have auto services done at the repair and tire centers, though members get a 10% discount on labor costs.

In 2013, McLea’s opened a fifth store in south Santa Rosa, as part of the auto repair company’s continual growth. At the time, Les McLea told the North Bay Business Journal another location would help in negotiating best prices on parts with suppliers. The family’s other four auto centers acquired by AAA are in Petaluma, Windsor, Cotati and a second Santa Rosa location.

"You have to deal with manufacturers directly to be competitive," McLea said at that time. "You can get bigger or get run over. We decided to get bigger.“

