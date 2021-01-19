Acre sells Sonoma County coffee business to longtime sector veteran while keeping pizza operation

The owners of Acre Coffee said Monday they are selling the coffee portion of their business, while retaining the pizza operation as they adjust to a restaurant sector upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coffee sales veteran Rob Daly is in the process of acquiring Acre Coffee from co-owners Steve Decosse, his wife and business partner Sharon Fitzgerald and Britt Galler of Truckee.

Acre Pizza opened a year ago in Sebastopol and now has a second location in the northern section of Petaluma.

Decosse and his wife also intend to open a restaurant in Sebastopol’s Barlow complex across from Acre Pizza in space previously occupied by McPhail Wines. The new eatery will focus on pressure-fired chicken with vegetarian options and should open in June.

“I’m a restaurant guy. I used to be in coffee and now I’m a restaurant guy,” said Decosse, who operated a San Francisco farm-to-table restaurant before founding Acre in 2011.

Decosse had hired Daly last year as a general manager, as he adjusted to pandemic public health rules and had to close two Acre Coffee locations in downtown Santa Rosa and east Petaluma because business slumped. Acre operates coffee shops in Sebastopol, downtown Petaluma and Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa.

Daly has had a long career in the coffee business starting at Wolf Coffee, then Starbucks and later served as CEO of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee. He recently worked for Amy’s Wicked Slush.

“Twenty-five years ago, I started on Fourth Street at Wolf Coffee and have found a lot of interesting paths here and there,” said Daly, who will finalize the acquisition of Acre’s coffee operation later this year. A purchase price was not disclosed.

Under Daly, Acre Coffee already has started to make changes by bringing back some items that were on the shelves prior to the coronavirus outbreak. And it has released a new dark roast blend called Resilient with a portion of the revenue going to local volunteer firefighters.

“With Taylor Lane, I did things like that and that’s what I want to do here, give back to the community as much as possible,” Daly said.

Acre also recently was able to get Acre’s coffee products into Oliver’s Markets, since Daly wants to build up its wholesale business, too.

“I think we’ll probably expand in that way more than Steve has done in the past,” Daly said. “I grew Taylor Lane for years and we were primarily wholesale until we started opening stores. I certainly know that part of the business.”

