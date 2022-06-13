Amazon calls cops, fires workers in attempts to stop unionization nationwide

Matt Litrell, a 22-year-old Amazon employee, was distributing union fliers outside the warehouse where he works this month when the cops showed up.

An Amazon manager had called the sheriff's office in Campbellsville, Ky., that afternoon to report that protesters trying to start a union were trespassing on company property. While the officers eventually determined that Litrell wasn't on Amazon's property and left, Litrell plans to add the incident to the illegal-intimidation charge he filed with the National Labor Relations Board in May.

"We were completely within our rights to be there," Litrell told The Washington Post. But he said that didn't stop a low-level manager from confronting him later to ask, " 'How's the revolution going?' "

Employees at Amazon facilities around the country whose union hopes were buoyed by the labor victory at a warehouse in Staten Island in April say in labor board filings and interviews that the company has been calling police, firing workers and generally cracking down on labor organizing since that historic win. Amazon has been accused of illegally firing workers in Chicago, New York and Ohio, calling the police on workers in Kentucky and New York, and retaliating against workers in New York and Pennsylvania, in what workers say is an escalation of long-running union-busting activities by the company.

It's a sign that, even as lawmakers demand Amazon drop its objections to the union win in Staten Island, which it began arguing in a hearing on Monday, the nation's second-largest private employer will continue to put up fierce opposition to any wave of union momentum.

"They're scared," said Seth Goldstein, an attorney representing the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), which pulled off the victory in Staten Island. "They want to stop the organizing, and this is how they want to do it."

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

"Like every company, we have basic expectations of employees at all levels of the organization when it comes to attendance and performance, safety, and personal conduct," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement. "Whether an employee supports a certain cause or group doesn't factor into the difficult decision of whether or not to let someone go. The allegations mentioned in this story are without merit, and we look forward to showing that through the appropriate process."

The labor board hearing in which Amazon plans to make its case for overturning the union victory in Staten Island began Monday morning.

Though the JFK8 warehouse is in Staten Island, Monday's hearing is being overseen by the labor board's regional Phoenix office. National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo moved the proceedings after Amazon argued that the Brooklyn office was unfairly biased against the company and had mishandled the election there. On Monday morning, lawyers representing Amazon argued that representatives from the NLRB's Brooklyn office should be excluded from the proceedings entirely. Previously, Amazon had filed a motion requesting that the general public, including the media, should be barred from attending the hearing, but a labor board judge denied the motion last week.

In its opening statement, Amazon argued that both the union and the regional office of the NLRB that conducted the election acted in ways that unfairly turned the election in the union's favor. The union, Amazon argued, intimidated, coerced, and surveilled employees as they voted, specifically citing the "loitering" of union president Chris Smalls outside the voting tent. Lawyers for the union said the use of the word loitering, and implication that workers were afraid of Smalls, who is Black, had racial implications.

The company also argued that the NLRB office mishandled the election by treating anti-union workers unfairly, failing to deal with workers' allegations in a timely manner and giving the impression of a bias by filing a lawsuit to reinstate a worker Amazon had previously fired.

"When you add up the troubling actions and inactions, it will be clear that Region 29 altered the playing field in a way that the board should not condone," Amazon lawyer Kurt Larkin said in his opening statement on Monday.

A representative from Region 29, Lisa Weis, said the office "ran the election properly and fairly" in a statement during Monday's hearing.

Eric Milner, a lawyer representing the Amazon Labor Union, called the company's objections to the election "a frivolous sideshow." Union lawyers tried and failed to have a slew of Amazon's objections dismissed earlier on Monday.

In his opening statement, Milner denied Amazon's claims that the union intimidated workers, saying that "if anything, the evidence is going to show that employees were afraid of and felt coerced by Amazon, not the ALU."