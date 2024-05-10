Russian River Brewing Co.’s annual release of Triple IPA Pliny the Younger generated a record $8.6 million in economic impact for Sonoma County, according to the latest report from the brewing company and the county Economic Development Board.

Natalie Cilurzo, Russian River Brewing Co. co-owner and president, said the 20th anniversary of Pliny the Younger brought more excitement, along with the company upping the maximum number of bottles that Pliny fans could purchase from two to three at a time.

“We’re so grateful for all the nice people that came out and next year we’re going to be really excited to see everybody again,” she said Wednesday. “But I don’t know what we’re going to do to top this year but we have a whole year to figure it out.”

The report is collected through a survey given to people who attend Pliny’s two-week release period. The survey asks what they spent at Russian River Brewing Co. and elsewhere during their trip to Sonoma County, such as lodging, transportation and other planned activities.

The 20th anniversary of this annual release back in March attracted just over 25,000 people from 40 states and seven countries. Visitors were almost evenly split between the Santa Rosa and Windsor locations. About 65% of those visitors were returning customers.

But Cilurzo said the actual number of locations that attendees came from could be higher. She said she talked to people who traveled from India, South Africa, the Philippines and more.

The average group spent an average of $329 during their visit to one of Russian River’s two locations. Pliny travelers also spent an average of $272 on airline tickets to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and 261 direct hotel bookings.

The first-ever Pliny the Younger release was in 2005, but Cilurzo said no one came for its debut. A line didn’t start forming outside the Santa Rosa bar until 2010 when at least 200 people showed up that morning and had a growing line throughout the day.

The event has only brought more Pliny the Younger enthusiasts over the years.

The Economic Development Board has tracked the economic impact from Pliny the Younger releases on and off since 2013.

Last year, the release generated $6.3 million during the two-week release period and sold all 41,000 bottles of Pliny the Younger produced. Around 24,000 people came to Russian River Brewing’s locations.

“The compatibility of this event with Sonoma County’s other offerings is clear when looking at how attendees spent money while here,” Aleena Decker, Economic Development Board communications coordinator, said in an email Wednesday. “Many spent money in adjacent activities such as food, wineries, retail, recreation, and more, further contributing to the event’s impact.”

