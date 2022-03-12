Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s ‘bullying’ on trademarks

When Genevieve St. John started a sex-and-life coaching blog in 2019, she designed a logo for the business of a neon green and pink apple, which was cut open to resemble female genitalia.

Not long after applying to register the logo with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that year, St. John received an unpleasant surprise. Her request had been challenged — by Apple.

In a 246-page opposition filing, lawyers for the iPhone maker wrote that St. John’s logo was “likely to tarnish Apple’s reputation, which Apple has cultivated in part by endeavoring not to associate itself with overtly sexual or pornographic material.”

St. John, 41, a human resources professional in Chandler, Arizona, was crestfallen. Without the money to hire a lawyer and take on the tech behemoth, she decided not to respond to Apple’s challenge. That paved the way for a default judgment in favor of the electronics giant.

“I wasn’t even making money off it,” St. John said of her blog, which she has put on hiatus. “But it’s Apple, and I’m not going to argue with them because I don’t have a million dollars.”

St. John is one of dozens of entrepreneurs, small businesses and corporations that Apple has gone after in recent years for applying to trademark names with the word “apple” or logos of stemmed fruit. Between 2019 and last year, Apple, the world’s most valuable public company, worth $2.6 trillion, filed 215 trademark oppositions to defend its logo, name or product titles, according to the Tech Transparency Project, a nonprofit watchdog. That’s more than the estimated 136 trademark oppositions that Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google collectively filed in the same period, the group said.

Apple is a more common word than corporate names like Microsoft or Google, and the high rate stems partly from that. Many copycats, particularly in China, have also tried drafting off Apple’s name or logo in the tech and entertainment industries to make a buck.

But Apple has frequently targeted entities that have nothing to do with tech or that are infinitesimal in size. It has even set its sights on logos that involve other fruits, like oranges and pears.

Its quarries have included an Indian food blog, the Energy Department, a Wisconsin public school district and Mattel, which makes the hit card game Apples to Apples. Apple also objected to an orange logo used by a curbside pickup startup named Citrus. Last year, it settled a dispute with a meal planning app called Prepear after the app’s creator agreed to change a leaf on its pear logo to make it look less like Apple’s.

The scale of the company’s campaign amounts to “bullying tactics, and they are unnecessary for Apple to protect the public from confusion,” said Christine Farley, a professor at American University’s Washington College of Law.

Citrus; the Energy Department; Super Healthy Kids, the company behind Prepear; and the Patent and Trademark Office declined to comment. Mattel did not respond to requests for comment.

Josh Rosenstock, an Apple spokesman, said the law “requires” that the company protect its trademarks by filing oppositions with the Patent and Trademark Office if there are concerns with new trademark applications.

“When we see applications that are overly broad or could be confusing to our customers, our first step is always to reach out and try to resolve these quickly and amicably,” he said. “Legal action is always our last resort.”

Apple files trademark oppositions against entities that have already received logo or name approval from the Patent and Trademark Office. In those oppositions, the company has argued that “Apple marks are so famous and instantly recognizable” that other trademarks will weaken the strength of its brand or cause the “ordinary consumer to believe that applicant is related to, affiliated with or endorsed by Apple.”

Some of those targeted said that while they were convinced their trademarks did not infringe upon Apple’s domain, they could not show the challenges were frivolous because they did not have the resources to fight the company in front of the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Between 2019 and 2021, 37 entities, or about 17% of those that Apple or its subsidiary Beats Electronics opposed, withdrew their trademark applications. Another 127 individuals or organizations, or 59%, did not reply to challenges and defaulted, according to data from the Tech Transparency Project.

Stephanie Carlisi in Los Angeles on Friday, March 4, 2022. Carlisi was in a home recording studio working on her debut single when Apple filed an opposition to a trademark of her stage name, Franki Pineapple. (Jack Bool/The New York Times)

Stephanie Carlisi, an independent singer-songwriter, said she was shocked when Apple took issue with the trademark of her stage name, Franki Pineapple, in 2020. In filings, Apple acknowledged that an apple and pineapple were different, but said they were “both the names of fruits, and thus convey a similar commercial impression.” The company also considered objecting to Carlisi’s logo, an exploding pineapple grenade, according to documents.